BTS' ARIRANG Achieves Highest First-Day Streams Worldwide Of Any K-pop Album In Apple Music History

Summary of this article
BTS released their fifth full-length album, Arirang, on March 20, with Swim as the title track.
The album has broken Apple Music record for the biggest K-pop album.
BTS also dominated the Spotify Global Chart with 14 tracks from the album.
K-pop band BTS returned to the stage on Saturday (March 21) for the first time in nearly four years, with their comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul. The concert, titled BTS The Comeback Live: ARIRANG, turned the ARMY nostalgic as they witnessed the seven BTS members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on stage performing the latest tracks from their newly released album Arirang.
BTS breaks records on Apple Music
BTS released their fifth full-length album, Arirang, on March 20, with Swim as the title track. The next day, Apple Music announced that the album had already broken two records on the music streaming platform.
According to Apple Music, Arirang has achieved a major feat by recording the highest first-day streams worldwide. This is the first time for any K-pop album in the platform's history. The album has also set a new record for the highest first-day streams worldwide of any pop album by a group from any country.
BTS also dominated the Spotify Global Chart with 14 tracks from the album.
According to Spotify, on March 21, BTS' Arirang was named the most-streamed K-pop album in history. It has also topped the list of the most-played albums in a single day this year.
Swim debuted at number one on the chart, with all tracks ranking from 1st to 14th. The band also topped the ‘Daily Top Artists Global’ chart.
BTS' comeback concert was live-streamed on Netflix. According to HYBE, approximately 104,000 people attended the concert on Saturday. The boy band will embark on their highly anticipated 82-date Arirang World Tour across more than 30 cities.