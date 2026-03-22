BTS' ARIRANG Achieves Highest First-Day Streams Worldwide Of Any K-pop Album In Apple Music History

K-pop band BTS returned to the stage on Saturday (March 21) for the first time in nearly four years, with their comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul. The concert, titled BTS The Comeback Live: ARIRANG, turned the ARMY nostalgic as they witnessed the seven BTS members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on stage performing the latest tracks from their newly released album Arirang.