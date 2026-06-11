My Royal Nemesis Team Eyes Vietnam Trip As SBS Clarifies Reward Vacation Reports

My Royal Nemesis cast is reportedly considering a Vietnam trip after drama success.
SBS clarified that getaway is not an official reward vacation.
Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Joon drama nears finale.
The My Royal Nemesis team could soon be heading to Vietnam as the hit SBS fantasy romantic comedy continues its impressive run. Reports of a celebratory getaway for the cast and crew emerged as the drama approaches its final episodes, sparking excitement among fans of the Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Joon-led series. However, SBS has clarified that the trip should not be viewed as an official reward vacation.
My Royal Nemesis cast reportedly planning Vietnam getaway
According to reports from local media, members of the cast and crew are considering a trip to Phu Quoc, Vietnam, following the drama's success. Reward trips have long been a popular tradition within the Korean entertainment industry, often organised to celebrate strong ratings, successful productions and memorable collaborations between actors and production teams.
Popular dramas such as Crash Landing on You, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Queen of Tears have previously treated their teams to overseas celebrations after achieving major milestones.
SBS clarifies My Royal Nemesis reward vacation speculation
Following growing speculation, SBS addressed the reports and clarified the situation. It was stated by a network representative, as quoted by Soompi, that the getaway was not an official reward vacation. It was further explained that a small trip involving some cast and crew members was being considered, while details regarding the destination and schedule were still being finalised.
The clarification has not dampened enthusiasm among fans, many of whom view the potential trip as a reflection of the close bond formed during production.
My Royal Nemesis continues to dominate K-drama conversations
The update arrives as My Royal Nemesis remains one of the most talked-about Korean dramas on Netflix and SBS. Starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Joon, the fantasy romantic comedy follows a Joseon-era royal consort who mysteriously awakens in modern Seoul and finds herself navigating a completely unfamiliar world.
With only four episodes remaining before the finale, reports suggest the proposed Vietnam trip could take place from July 7 to July 10 if plans move forward.