My Royal Nemesis Hits Netflix Global No. 1 As Joseon Chaos Fuels A Romcom Frenzy

Summary of this article
My Royal Nemesis reached Netflix Global No. 1 during its debut streaming week worldwide.
Lim Ji-yeon and Heo Nam-jun lead the fantasy romance with strong chemistry.
The Netflix K-drama blends Joseon history, chaebol drama and romcom chaos successfully.
My Royal Nemesis has made an explosive debut on Netflix, reaching Global No. 1 and becoming one of the platform’s most talked-about Korean dramas this season. Blending fantasy, romance and comedy, the series has struck a chord with audiences through its unusual premise and playful storytelling. Instead of relying purely on familiar K-romcom formulas, the show throws a Joseon-era villainess into modern corporate life and lets the chaos unfold.
My Royal Nemesis cast brings the fantasy romcom alive
Leading the series is Lim Ji-yeon as Shin Seo-ri, who also portrays the fierce Joseon villainess Kang Dan-sim. The dual role allows the actress to shift effortlessly between historical intensity and modern comedy. Lim, widely recognised for The Glory, delivers a performance that balances sharp wit with emotional vulnerability.
Opposite her, Heo Nam-jun plays Cha Se-gye, a third-generation chaebol heir whose carefully controlled routine begins falling apart after Seo-ri enters his world.
Why My Royal Nemesis is trending worldwide
At the centre of My Royal Nemesis lies an irresistible enemies-to-lovers dynamic. Seo-ri is determined to survive an unfamiliar present-day world, while Se-gye struggles to maintain order as her unpredictability disrupts his life. Their growing chemistry has become one of the strongest talking points online.
The show's humour comes not only from romance but also from the cultural collision between Joseon sensibilities and modern capitalism. That fish-out-of-water energy has helped distinguish the drama from standard romantic comedies.
Netflix releases new episodes every Friday and Saturday (PDT), allowing the momentum around the series to build steadily across international markets. With its mix of fantasy, romance and chaotic humour, My Royal Nemesis appears set to maintain its global momentum.