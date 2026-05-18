My Royal Nemesis Hits Netflix Global No. 1 As Joseon Chaos Fuels A Romcom Frenzy

My Royal Nemesis has made an explosive debut on Netflix, reaching Global No. 1 and becoming one of the platform’s most talked-about Korean dramas this season. Blending fantasy, romance and comedy, the series has struck a chord with audiences through its unusual premise and playful storytelling. Instead of relying purely on familiar K-romcom formulas, the show throws a Joseon-era villainess into modern corporate life and lets the chaos unfold.