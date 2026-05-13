New K- Dramas This Week: The WONDERfools, Gold Land Set To Shake Up May OTT

6 new K-drama releases arrive across Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Viki.
The WONDERfools and Gold Land lead May’s strongest high-concept Korean drama lineup.
My Royal Nemesis and Azure Spring balance fantasy chaos with emotional storytelling.
New K-drama releases this week arrive with a mix of romance, fantasy, suspense, and emotional storytelling across major OTT platforms. After April’s strong lineup dominated conversations among Korean drama fans, May 2026 is keeping the momentum alive with chaotic superhero adventures, healing slice-of-life dramas, and crime thrillers loaded with betrayal and mystery. From The WONDERfools to Gold Land, the latest Korean OTT slate feels broad enough to satisfy every kind of binge-watcher.
New Korean Dramas Streaming On Netflix And Disney+ :
1. The WONDERfools
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Set in the paranoia-filled year of 1999, this superhero comedy follows a group of awkward small-town residents who suddenly gain unusual powers. Park Eun-bin and Cha Eun-woo lead a chaotic ensemble navigating disappearances, villains, and unpredictable abilities that constantly spiral out of control. The show looks equally interested in humour and emotional vulnerability, giving it a slightly different flavour from typical superhero dramas.
2. Gold Land
Where to watch: Disney+
Release Date: Episodes 5 and 6 stream on May 13, 2026
Park Bo-young headlines this tense crime thriller as an airport security officer who stumbles upon gold bars connected to a dangerous smuggling syndicate. What begins as accidental discovery quickly transforms into a dangerous survival game filled with greed, betrayal, and escalating paranoia.
3. My Royal Nemesis
Where to watch: SBS
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Lim Ji-yeon stars as a struggling actress suddenly possessed by the soul of a Joseon-era villainess. Her collision course with a ruthless chaebol heir played by Heo Nam-jun sets the stage for a fantasy romantic comedy filled with identity confusion, class clashes, and supernatural chaos.
4. Azure Spring
Where to watch: Platform yet to be announced
Release Date: May 11, 2026
This healing youth drama trades spectacle for emotional quietness. Set in a coastal village, the story follows two emotionally stuck individuals who slowly rediscover hope and direction through their lives as divers. The calm seaside setting appears central to the drama’s reflective tone.
5. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
Where to watch: HBO Max and Viki
Release Date: May 11, 2026
Park Ji-hoon leads this unusual military fantasy-comedy about an army recruit who unexpectedly receives a mysterious quest system guiding him toward becoming an elite military cook. Beneath the humour and absurdity, the series also explores buried secrets involving corruption and personal tragedy.
6. Perfect Crown
Where to watch: Disney+
Release Date: New episodes stream through the week
IU and Byeon Woo-seok continue to dominate online conversations with this royal romance drama. The alternate-monarchy storyline mixes contract marriage tension with emotional vulnerability as its lead pair gradually confront their personal loneliness and hidden ambitions.
One noticeable trend this month is how flexible Korean dramas have become with genre blending. The WONDERfools combines comedy, mystery, and superhero storytelling. Gold Land turns a crime thriller into a study of greed and desperation. Even romance dramas like My Royal Nemesis lean heavily into fantasy and identity chaos instead of straightforward love stories.
Streaming platforms are also competing aggressively for Korean content. Netflix continues investing in high-concept ensemble dramas, while Disney+ is steadily building a strong catalogue of darker thrillers and emotionally layered romance series.