New K- Dramas This Week: The WONDERfools, Gold Land Set To Shake Up May OTT

New K-drama releases this week arrive with a mix of romance, fantasy, suspense, and emotional storytelling across major OTT platforms. After April’s strong lineup dominated conversations among Korean drama fans, May 2026 is keeping the momentum alive with chaotic superhero adventures, healing slice-of-life dramas, and crime thrillers loaded with betrayal and mystery. From The WONDERfools to Gold Land, the latest Korean OTT slate feels broad enough to satisfy every kind of binge-watcher.