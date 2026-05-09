Baeksang Arts Awards 2026 Winners: Hyun Bin, Park Bo Young Shine Big

Summary of this article
Hyun Bin and Park Bo Young secured top acting honours at Baeksang 2026.
You and Everything Else and No Other Choice emerged as major category winners.
Baeksang Arts Awards introduced a new musical division celebrating Korean theatre’s 60th anniversary.
The Baeksang Arts Awards 2026 once again brought together some of the biggest names in South Korean entertainment for a night celebrating excellence across television, films, theatre and musicals. Held in Seoul, the 62nd edition of the prestigious ceremony recognised standout performances and creative achievements, with stars like Hyun Bin, Park Bo Young and Lim Yoona emerging among the biggest winners of the evening.
Hyun Bin and Park Bo Young Lead Major Baeksang Arts Awards 2026 Wins
In the broadcast category, Netflix drama You and Everything Else won Best Drama, while Park Shin Woo bagged Best Director for Our Unwritten Seoul. The Best Actor award was presented to Hyun Bin for Made in Korea, while Best Actress went to Park Bo Young for Our Unwritten Seoul.
Meanwhile, Kian84 and Lee Soo Ji won the entertainer awards, while Lee Chae Min and Bang Hyo Rin took home the new actor honours.
Baeksang 2026 Expands With Musical Division and Film Honours
The film category also saw major victories. No Other Choice won Best Movie, while Park Jeong Min and Mun Ka Young secured the top acting honours. Park Ji Hoon won Best New Actor for The King’s Warden, which also received the Gucci Impact Award.
This year’s ceremony marked a significant moment with the introduction of a dedicated Musical Division in partnership with the Korea Musical Theatre Association. ARANG won Best Musical, while Kim Junsu bagged Best Performer for Beetlejuice.
The ceremony was hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum, continuing their long-running association with the awards show.