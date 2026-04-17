The WONDERfools Teaser Drops: Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin Lead Quirky Superhero Ride

Summary of this article
The WONDERfools teaser introduces four misfits discovering superpowers in 1999 setting.
Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin lead Netflix’s quirky superhero drama ensemble.
The show blends humour, nostalgia and stakes ahead of its May release.
The WONDERfools teaser has finally been unveiled, giving viewers their first proper look at the much-anticipated Korean superhero drama starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin. The series leans into a playful, slightly chaotic tone, setting up a story that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly offbeat.
Set in 1999, the show follows a group of unlikely individuals who stumble upon their superpowers and are forced to come together for a larger purpose. What begins as confusion quickly turns into an unexpected alliance, with the fate of their town quietly resting on their shoulders.
The WONDERfools teaser hints at a quirky superhero world
The newly released teaser introduces the central characters in moments of disbelief as they begin to understand their abilities. The tone stays light, almost whimsical, even as the stakes slowly emerge. A line describing them as “lovable misfits on a superpowered adventure” was shared by the makers, setting the tone for what’s to come.
The visual style leans into nostalgia, with a small-town backdrop and hints of looming uncertainty. There is also a subtle sense of apocalypse in the air, though it is balanced with humour and character-driven storytelling.
Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin lead an unusual team
At the centre of The WONDERfools are Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin, joined by Son Kyung Hoon and Kang Robin. Together, they form an unlikely group that must navigate both their powers and personal conflicts.
The teaser suggests that while the show carries familiar superhero elements, its real focus lies in relationships, self-discovery and the awkwardness of stepping into responsibility. The mix of comedy and tension gives it a distinct identity within the genre.
Amid earlier concerns around off-screen controversies, the project now appears firmly back on track. The series is set to premiere on May 15, 2026, with all episodes expected to drop together on Netflix.