K-Drama OTT Releases This Week: The Scarecrow, Sold Out On You And More To Watch

5 K-drama OTT releases this week, thriller, romance and horror genres.
The Scarecrow and If Wishes Could Kill lead darker mystery-driven storytelling.
Sold Out On You and Filing for Love offer lighter romantic viewing options.
If you’ve been following K-drama OTT releases this week, this lineup feels neatly balanced. There’s a bit of everything, but nothing feels like filler. Crime thrillers lean darker, romances feel lighter without being shallow, and even the horror picks come with a clear hook.
What stands out is how these shows hold their tone. They don’t jump genres midway or overcomplicate their ideas. Each one knows exactly what it wants to be, which makes choosing your next binge surprisingly easy.
K-Drama OTT Releases This Week:
1. Sold Out On You
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 22
A farmer juggling multiple lives meets a television host who can’t sleep. It sounds unlikely, but the story builds gently, letting the characters settle into each other’s worlds. The romance feels earned, with small moments doing most of the work.
2. If Wishes Could Kill
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24
A simple idea turns dangerous quickly. A group of students discovers an app that grants wishes, but every wish comes with a countdown to death. The tension builds steadily, relying on fear of consequence rather than shock.
3. The Scarecrow
Where to Watch: Viki, Viu
Release Date: April 20
A detective returns home to investigate a string of murders linked by a disturbing pattern. The story mixes folklore with crime, creating an atmosphere that feels heavy and unpredictable. It’s less about action, more about unease.
4. Filing for Love
Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki
Release Date: April 25
Office romance with a slower, more grounded approach. A strict audit director and a demoted employee are forced to work together, and their friction gradually shifts into something softer. It’s simple, but that’s the appeal.
5. Perfect Crown
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: April 24
The contract marriage trope continues to evolve here. A wealthy heiress and a reserved prince-like figure start with strategy, but emotions slowly complicate everything. The show stays polished and easy to follow.
What Should You Start With First
This week’s K-drama OTT releases don’t overwhelm, they narrow your focus. The Scarecrow is the obvious pick if you want tension, while Sold Out On You works when you’re in the mood for something softer. If Wishes Could Kill sits right in between, balancing concept with suspense.