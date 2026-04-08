K-Drama Releases This Week: Perfect Crown, Phantom Lawyer And More You Shouldn’t Miss

This week’s OTT releases include 6 fresh K-dramas across romance, thriller and fantasy genres.
Perfect Crown and Phantom Lawyer lead the lineup with strong concepts and high viewer buzz.
From finales to ongoing arcs, April 2026 offers multiple binge-worthy options across platforms.
If you’ve been looking up OTT releases this week, chances are your queue is about to get crowded. This slate leans heavily into Korean storytelling, and honestly, it’s a good week to be a K-drama fan. There’s romance that feels indulgent, thrillers that don’t let you breathe, and a few genre-benders that quietly surprise you.
What stands out is how these shows aren’t just riding trends. They’re pushing familiar tropes into slightly stranger, more interesting spaces. A royal rom-com with a class twist, a lawyer who speaks to ghosts, a revenge plot that refuses to play safe. It’s messy in the best way
OTT Releases This Week: K-dramas Taking Over Your Watchlist
1. Perfect Crown
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: April 10
A chaebol heiress stripped of privilege meets a prince who has status but no power. What begins as a calculated contract marriage slowly softens into something real. The IU and Byeon Woo Seok pairing carries a quiet charm, and the alternate monarchy setting adds just enough fantasy without overwhelming the romance.
2. Recipe for Love
Where to Watch: KBS (select OTT platforms)
Release Date: Episodes 21–22 on April 11 and April 12
Childhood friends from feuding families reunite as adults, only to realise their bond hasn’t faded. It’s familiar territory, but the show leans into warmth rather than melodrama. Expect slow-burn romance, family tension and a gentle sense of healing.
3. Siren’s Kiss
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: Episode 11 on April 6 and finale on April 7
The finale week brings the story to its sharpest edge. A head auctioneer suspected of murder and an investigator falling for her create a tense, almost dangerous dynamic. The show thrives on ambiguity. You’re never quite sure who’s playing whom.
4. Pearl in Red
Where to Watch: KBS (daily episodes across OTT platforms)
Release Date: Episodes 27–31 from April 6 to April 10
Two women, both wronged by the same powerful family, decide revenge is the only way forward. What follows is a calculated infiltration of wealth and influence. It’s less about action and more about strategy, patience and emotional payback.
5. Phantom Lawyer
Where to Watch: Netflix, Viki
Release Date: Episode 9 on April 10 and Episode 10 on April 11
A struggling lawyer starts seeing ghosts, and they become his clients. It sounds absurd on paper, but the show plays it with surprising sincerity. The tension between emotional instinct and logical law creates a rhythm that keeps it engaging.
6. Mad Concrete Dreams
Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: Episode 9 on April 11 and Episode 10 on April 12
A desperate landlord stages a kidnapping to save himself from financial ruin, only for things to spiral out of control. The tone swings between dark humour and genuine anxiety, making it one of the more unpredictable entries this week.
This week’s K-drama lineup doesn’t overwhelm, it sharpens your choices. There’s a clear mix of romance, tension and offbeat storytelling, with Perfect Crown leading the buzz and Phantom Lawyer offering something refreshingly different. Whether you want closure with a finale or a new world to sink into, this slate keeps things tight, engaging and worth your hours.