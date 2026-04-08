K-Drama Releases This Week: Perfect Crown, Phantom Lawyer And More You Shouldn’t Miss

This week’s OTT releases bring a mix of royal romance, revenge thrillers and fantasy legal dramas. From Perfect Crown’s much-awaited pairing to Phantom Lawyer’s quirky premise, these Korean dramas offer something for every binge mood.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
OTT Releases This Week: Perfect Crown, Phantom Lawyer & More Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week’s OTT releases include 6 fresh K-dramas across romance, thriller and fantasy genres.

  • Perfect Crown and Phantom Lawyer lead the lineup with strong concepts and high viewer buzz.

  • From finales to ongoing arcs, April 2026 offers multiple binge-worthy options across platforms.

If you’ve been looking up OTT releases this week, chances are your queue is about to get crowded. This slate leans heavily into Korean storytelling, and honestly, it’s a good week to be a K-drama fan. There’s romance that feels indulgent, thrillers that don’t let you breathe, and a few genre-benders that quietly surprise you.

What stands out is how these shows aren’t just riding trends. They’re pushing familiar tropes into slightly stranger, more interesting spaces. A royal rom-com with a class twist, a lawyer who speaks to ghosts, a revenge plot that refuses to play safe. It’s messy in the best way

OTT Releases This Week: K-dramas Taking Over Your Watchlist

1. Perfect Crown

Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: April 10

A chaebol heiress stripped of privilege meets a prince who has status but no power. What begins as a calculated contract marriage slowly softens into something real. The IU and Byeon Woo Seok pairing carries a quiet charm, and the alternate monarchy setting adds just enough fantasy without overwhelming the romance.

2. Recipe for Love

Where to Watch: KBS (select OTT platforms)
Release Date: Episodes 21–22 on April 11 and April 12

Childhood friends from feuding families reunite as adults, only to realise their bond hasn’t faded. It’s familiar territory, but the show leans into warmth rather than melodrama. Expect slow-burn romance, family tension and a gentle sense of healing.

3. Siren’s Kiss

Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: Episode 11 on April 6 and finale on April 7

The finale week brings the story to its sharpest edge. A head auctioneer suspected of murder and an investigator falling for her create a tense, almost dangerous dynamic. The show thrives on ambiguity. You’re never quite sure who’s playing whom.

Perfect Crown release date, plot, cast details - Instagram
Perfect Crown: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Everything You Need To Know About IU And Byeon Woo-seok’s Romantic K-Drama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

4. Pearl in Red

Where to Watch: KBS (daily episodes across OTT platforms)
Release Date: Episodes 27–31 from April 6 to April 10

Two women, both wronged by the same powerful family, decide revenge is the only way forward. What follows is a calculated infiltration of wealth and influence. It’s less about action and more about strategy, patience and emotional payback.

5. Phantom Lawyer

Where to Watch: Netflix, Viki
Release Date: Episode 9 on April 10 and Episode 10 on April 11

A struggling lawyer starts seeing ghosts, and they become his clients. It sounds absurd on paper, but the show plays it with surprising sincerity. The tension between emotional instinct and logical law creates a rhythm that keeps it engaging.

6. Mad Concrete Dreams

Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: Episode 9 on April 11 and Episode 10 on April 12

A desperate landlord stages a kidnapping to save himself from financial ruin, only for things to spiral out of control. The tone swings between dark humour and genuine anxiety, making it one of the more unpredictable entries this week.

Siren's Kiss OTT release date update - X
Siren’s Kiss OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Park Min-young, Wi Ha-jun’s Korean Series In India

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

This week’s K-drama lineup doesn’t overwhelm, it sharpens your choices. There’s a clear mix of romance, tension and offbeat storytelling, with Perfect Crown leading the buzz and Phantom Lawyer offering something refreshingly different. Whether you want closure with a finale or a new world to sink into, this slate keeps things tight, engaging and worth your hours.

Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill To Return As Captain; Ace Quick Ashok Sharma Clinched Record In Last Game

  2. Aminul Islam Calls BCB Ouster A ‘Constitutional Coup’, Condemns NSC Probe Against Him

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Breaking Down IPL's Experience Versus Youth Clash

  4. KKR Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek First Win As Lucknow Aim To Build Momentum

  5. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After RR Vs MI, Match 13?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  2. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  3. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  5. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  2. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

  3. Crisis On The Burner: Migrants Wait For Trains, Not Relief In Delhi

  4. Chester Hills Controversy: Himachal Bureaucracy Under Fire Over Land Violations

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Challenges Kerala’s Bipolar Polity — But Can It Break Through?

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel War On Iran LIVE: Trump Says ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die’ In Threat To Iran

  2. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  3. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  4. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

  5. Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, Offers 10-Point Plan to End War as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire With US And Israel; Lebanon Still Under Attack

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump