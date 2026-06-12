ICONIC BY MISTAKE: LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT And KATSEYE Unite For A Fearless Anthem

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE unite for unprecedented HYBE collaboration.
ICONIC BY MISTAKE transforms online hate into confidence through lyrics.
Cinematic music video showcases three global girl groups in action.
LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE have joined forces for one of the most unexpected K-pop collaborations of the year. Their new single, ICONIC BY MISTAKE, brings together three HYBE girl groups with distinct identities, creating a high-energy track that turns criticism into confidence and celebrates the idea of becoming influential on your own terms.
The collaboration arrives at a time when all three groups continue to attract global attention, making the crossover a major talking point among fans. Rather than focusing on their differences, the song embraces a shared message of resilience, individuality and self-belief.
LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE deliver a powerful collaboration
Built around heavy beats, sharp production and an instantly memorable hook, ICONIC BY MISTAKE leans into alternative-pop sounds while carrying a strong message. The track explores how attention, even negative attention, can become proof of cultural impact.
The lyrics address online criticism directly. In the song, it is suggested that hate and constant scrutiny often reflect influence rather than failure. That theme has resonated with fans, particularly because all three groups have faced intense public scrutiny during different stages of their careers.
ICONIC BY MISTAKE music video amplifies the song's message
The official music video matches the song's rebellious spirit with a series of cinematic and chaotic visuals. LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE are shown navigating dramatic settings that include highways, graveyards, isolated fields and other striking locations.
The video's bold imagery reinforces the song's central message. Rather than backing down from criticism, the artists embrace their visibility and transform negativity into empowerment. The collaboration ultimately culminates in a commanding group performance that highlights the chemistry between all three acts.
The release also marks a significant moment for HYBE, bringing together three successful girl groups for a single project. While KATSEYE continues preparations for its upcoming EP Wild and LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT remain active with recent releases, this collaboration offers fans a unique crossover event.
The full version of ICONIC BY MISTAKE has now officially arrived, accompanied by a music video that is already generating strong reactions across social media platforms.