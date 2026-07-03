LE SSERAFIM Makes History As First K-Pop Girl Group At 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival In Las Vegas

LE SSERAFIM iHeartRadio Music Festival debut marks a historic first for K-pop girl groups.
Festival features BTS, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg alongside LE SSERAFIM this September.
PUREFLOW world tour and Billboard Hot 100 success continue group's remarkable global momentum.
LE SSERAFIM's iHeartRadio Music Festival has added another milestone to the group's growing list of international achievements. The five-member K-pop act has been confirmed as part of the lineup for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, becoming the first K-pop girl group ever to perform at one of the United States' biggest annual music events. The announcement further strengthens LE SSERAFIM's expanding global presence as they prepare for a busy second half of the year.
LE SSERAFIM joins star-studded iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup
The festival organisers confirmed the group's participation after unveiling additional performers for this year's event. LE SSERAFIM will perform at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena alongside global names including BTS, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg. Their performance will also reach audiences worldwide through broadcasts across more than 150 iHeartMedia radio stations, with streaming available on Disney+ and Hulu.
The event will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, who previously met the members after they became the first K-pop girl group to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
Busy months ahead before the historic US performance
Before making history in Las Vegas, LE SSERAFIM are scheduled to headline the closing ceremony of BlizzCon 2026, marking their return to the gaming convention three years after becoming its first invited K-pop act. Around the same time, the group will also begin their North American tour.
Their schedule starts even earlier with the opening concerts of their second world tour, PUREFLOW, at Inspire Arena in Incheon. Demand has already been strong, with tickets for the second concert selling out quickly. The group has also continued its chart success through "ICONIC BY MISTAKE", its collaboration with ILLIT and KATSEYE, which remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second consecutive week.
The historic performance will take place at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, adding yet another landmark achievement to LE SSERAFIM's rapidly growing international career.