CORTIS Global Tour ‘Put Your Phone Down’ Begins A New Era With Major Overseas Stops

CORTIS global tour spans 13 shows across nine regions, including North America and Japan.
CORTIS will perform at Lollapalooza Chicago as this year’s only K-pop boy group.
The Put Your Phone Down tour begins with two large-scale concerts in Incheon in July.
CORTIS global tour is officially underway, and for the rising K-pop group, it marks more than just a concert series. Announced through Weverse, 2026 CORTIS TOUR ‘PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN’ will be the group’s first international tour since debut, taking them across Asia and North America while bringing their live performance identity to a larger audience.
The announcement arrives at a significant moment for CORTIS, whose energetic stage performances and growing fanbase have steadily expanded their presence beyond Korea. Rather than positioning the tour as a conventional arena run, the group appears focused on creating a shared live experience rooted in connection and immersion.
CORTIS ‘Put Your Phone Down’ Tour Expands Worldwide
The tour will span 13 shows across nine regions, beginning with two opening performances at Incheon Inspire Arena. From there, CORTIS heads to North America, where fans in Toronto, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles will get the chance to see the group perform live.
The title Put Your Phone Down reflects the group’s wider message about being fully present in the moment. According to the tour concept shared alongside the announcement, audiences are encouraged to step away from screens and immerse themselves in the performance itself.
CORTIS Lollapalooza Chicago performance builds momentum
Ahead of the official North American leg, CORTIS will make a major festival appearance at Lollapalooza Chicago. The group is notably the only K-pop boy band performing at the festival this year and is scheduled for a 50-minute solo set on the T-Mobile stage.
Adding to the excitement, the group’s Aftershow performance reportedly sold out early, signalling strong international demand and growing global visibility.
The tour will also include a special Birthday Party concert in Seoul during the group’s debut anniversary week, before continuing to Japan for performances at Kanagawa Pia Arena MM.
The first Put Your Phone Down concerts begin in Incheon on July 18 and 19.