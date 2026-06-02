BTS ARIRANG Vinyl Sparks Anniversary Excitement With Two Exclusive Bonus Tracks

The BTS ARIRANG vinyl is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about moments of the group’s anniversary celebrations. As BTS marks 13 years since its debut, the group is preparing a special vinyl edition of ARIRANG, giving fans both nostalgia and fresh material during a packed FESTA season.
According to BigHit Music, the release will feature the complete track list from BTS’s fifth full-length album ARIRANG, while also offering two bonus songs created especially for this edition. The collectible arrives at a moment when all seven members are once again standing together, making the release feel especially meaningful for fans worldwide.
BTS ARIRANG vinyl brings exclusive music
The special vinyl edition goes beyond a standard reissue. Alongside the original ARIRANG tracks, fans will receive Voice Message: Love Song and the Korean version of Normal.
BigHit Music described Voice Message: Love Song as a voicemail-inspired track built around the question of what each member’s love song means to them. The theme reportedly ties closely to the emotional core of ARIRANG, with all seven BTS members participating.
BTS FESTA 2026 gains another emotional centrepiece
The BTS ARIRANG vinyl arrives during an especially active FESTA period. BTS has already been unveiling reunion content and fan-focused releases, with excitement growing around the return of group activities.
The vinyl release also strengthens the physical connection many ARMY members still value in an increasingly digital music era. For longtime fans, collectibles tied to milestone anniversaries often become keepsakes representing a particular chapter in BTS history.
The special edition will be released on June 12, just ahead of BTS’s 13th debut anniversary on June 13. The release also coincides with the group’s Busan concerts, further tying the vinyl to this year’s wider FESTA celebrations.