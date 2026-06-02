Raveena Tandon Mother Theft Case: Caretaker Arrested For Allegedly Stealing ₹25 Lakh Valuables

Raveena Tandon's mother theft case involves jewellery and watches worth nearly ₹25 lakh.
The caretaker, linked to the family since 2020, allegedly accessed and broke the residence locker.
Mumbai Police recovered some watches while jewellery theft investigation continues actively.
The Raveena Tandon mother theft case has drawn attention after Mumbai Police arrested a 47-year-old woman accused of stealing jewellery and luxury watches worth nearly ₹25 lakh from the Juhu residence of actor Raveena Tandon’s brother, Rajiv Tandon. The accused had reportedly been associated with the family for several years and was responsible for helping care for Raveena’s mother, Veena Tandon.
Caretaker accused in ₹25 lakh jewellery theft case
According to reports, the accused had been visiting the family residence since 2020 and allegedly gained access to different parts of the house because of her trusted position. Police investigations suggest that the woman allegedly broke open a locker and removed gold and diamond jewellery belonging to Veena Tandon. Two expensive watches belonging to film producer Rajiv Tandon were also reportedly stolen.
Raveena Tandon family discovers missing valuables
The theft reportedly came to light on October 2, 2025, when the Tandon family opened the locker ahead of Dussehra celebrations. They allegedly discovered that the locker had been tampered with and several valuables were missing.
The stolen items reportedly included gold bangles, necklaces, earrings, rings and a diamond-studded mangalsutra, with the total estimated value touching ₹25 lakh.
Mumbai Police investigation underway
When questioned, the accused allegedly denied involvement initially. However, following a formal complaint filed by Rajiv Tandon, she was arrested by Mumbai Police.
No official statement has been issued by the family so far. Reports suggest the accused allegedly assured the family that the jewellery had been passed to another individual and would be returned. However, the valuables were reportedly not recovered.
Some luxury watches have since been recovered, while police continue efforts to trace the remaining jewellery. The case remains under investigation.