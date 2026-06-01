Shunji Iwai Interview | On Love Letter’s Restoration, Nostalgia and The Scrapped Ozu Parody

A

The first proposed narrative for the television series didn’t even have Hiroko Watanabe, the character who lost her boyfriend. I had only written the character of Itsuki Fujii, the young woman who lives in Otaru. I had proposed an Ozu-esque storyline centred on the Japanese tradition of match-making. But in the story, she’s receiving letters from someone who’s asking about a classmate from junior high. She’s writing about her memories of the person. This part has remained similar. The TV version had the protagonist ending up married. In addition, I’d asked for the project to be shot in black and white. The pitch sounded too eccentric to producers, so they rejected it. It would be one thing to broadcast an Ozu film on TV, very much another for a new director to make an Ozu parody in a TV show. Luckily, there was another producer at the network who wanted it as a film. When I knew I had to rethink more seriously, that’s when I introduced Watanabe, the woman who’s writing the letters. I knew I wanted the two women to have similar appearances.