Chie Hayakawa Interview On Renoir | “I Didn’t Want To Make The Film Too Sad Or Dark”

A

When I made Plan 75, I was asked why I’m so interested in themes of death and ageing. I didn’t realise why that might be then. But when I reflected on it, I understood that was because I grew up with a father who had been battling cancer for a long time. So, to share space and life with someone who’s near and confronting death meant I had a very specific kind of perspective. I grew up going to the hospital to visit him. That meant seeing other people who were dying and their families. Having empathy for those people meant that I spent a lot of time thinking whether people can die with dignity or circumstances that deprive them of that. That perspective on death is at the core of a lot of my filmmaking.