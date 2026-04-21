Pushpendra Singh Interview | “Janpadiya Aesthetics Represent Cultural Democracy”

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What draws me to Vijaydan Detha’s world is the spirit of his protagonists. In adapting Lajwanti and Kenchuli, I was captivated by these fiercely independent women who dismantle patriarchal conditioning to claim their own desire. In Kenchuli, I chose to transpose the story to contemporary Kashmir, utilising Detha’s archetypal tropes to explore modern identities. Ultimately, his literature serves as a vessel for me to explore the visual and rhythmic possibilities of cinema.

Detha is a great example of Janpadiya aesthetics. He was a Marxist writer who refused to write in Hindi, choosing Rajasthani instead. He collected and developed Rajasthani folklore into a written language to speak to people in their own tongue, while simultaneously challenging casteist, patriarchal and religious dogmas by altering the messaging of those traditional tales.