Stefan Borsos Interview | "No Cinema Needs To Be Discovered Or Validated By Any Euro-Western Programmer"

A

First of all, I don't consider popular cinema in any sense inferior to any other form of cinema—and not only for its sheer sociological aspects. Popular cinema is an art itself. As for the selection criteria, of course, the film itself always comes first—how it communicates with you, how it touches you. As already pointed out, this is rather personal. Then, you want to present a variety of creative voices which offer an insight into a cinematic culture with a certain broadness at a given time, however limited it is for the sheer numbers of films made each year. Of course, a festival's programming framework circumscribes your possibilities meaning that films need to fit into certain sections. For example, our Limelight section is showcasing more accessible types of films like more mainstream-ish arthouse fare and popular films in general. So, an experimental film has no place there. Sometimes, people ask why programme popular films in the first place. Most importantly, I like and appreciate them. Secondly, you want to provide audiences with different experiences, including something fun. Finally, why should I leave the space of Limelight for example only to Euro-American films? Showcasing films there doesn't take anything away from the indies. It's about working the structure rather than selling out.

Finally and quite importantly, we always need to ask ourselves why we want to showcase a certain film (beyond its quality), to which purposes, and equally if and why a film would need IFFR. What does it gain from our platform? Does it really need us? To be self-reflective in such a way is paramount in my eyes. Of course, curating an archival programme in one of our focus programmes is a different game since you usually are not making/breaking/influencing careers in the same way.