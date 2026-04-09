Interview With Amit Dutta | Towards A Self-reliant Cinema

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It has never been easy, and even now it remains difficult. The path is marked by uncertainty and anxiety. Yet I chose it and would not change it for anything else. I once read about the practice of alms described in the Buddhist 'Vinaya'. Monks go on a daily alms round and accept whatever is placed in their bowl without complaint, then return to their discipline. That image shaped the way I think about my own practice. I imagine a film. Then I begin the process of asking, requesting and applying for grants, if available. Sometimes, someone approaches on their own and I suggest a subject that interests me. When I was a student at the Film Institute, the hope was simple: make a few films first and if people saw value or potential in the work, they might choose to support the next one. In my case, the diploma films I made at the Film Institute paved this path. Soon after, I was offered small projects with little money but a great deal of freedom. Many of my colleagues from the Film Institute have continued to support me. Even the younger students who once assisted me on those student films have remained close collaborators. Their friendship and affection sustain the work. In a real sense, they are no less than producers because they are the people who help bring these films into existence. I also recall a line, though I no longer remember the poet, that when desire is strong enough the journey itself becomes the destination. For me, the act of making a film, clarifying the idea and improving myself through each work provides its own motivation. This is why I have continued even without financial support. Initially, several of my films were self-initiated and made with little or no money.