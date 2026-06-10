Veteran Tamil Director Bharathiraja Dies At 85: Industry Mourns A Cinematic Legend

Bharathiraja dies at 85 after a prolonged illness and health complications.
Veteran filmmaker directed over 40 films across four decades.
Tamil cinema mourns the loss of an iconic director known as Iyakkunar Immayam.
Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja died in Chennai after battling prolonged health issues and age-related ailments. He was 85. Widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja's death marks the end of an era that reshaped the industry's storytelling landscape and brought rural narratives into the mainstream.
The news was confirmed by members of the Tamil Film Producers Council, who expressed their condolences and described the filmmaker as one of the association's most respected senior members and former presidents.
Bharathiraja's health had been declining
Bharathiraja's health had reportedly deteriorated over the past two years. The filmmaker suffered a personal tragedy when his son, actor Manoj Bharathiraja, died of a cardiac arrest in 2024 at the age of 48. Those close to the director had often spoken about how deeply the loss affected him.
In December last year, Bharathiraja was admitted to a Chennai hospital after reportedly experiencing respiratory complications, including severe wheezing. Although he later returned home, concerns regarding his health continued to persist.
The legacy of Iyakkunar Immayam
Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his immense contribution to cinema.
Among his most acclaimed works are Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam and Mudhal Mariyathai. His final directorial credit came through Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, a segment in the anthology Modern Love Chennai.
Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His recent appearances included Thudarum, while Pulavar, which remains unreleased, is expected to be his final screen performance.
Funeral details are awaited from the family.