Kamal Haasan Urges Indian Cinema To Cut Excess Spending Amid West Asia Crisis

Summary of this article
Kamal Haasan urged Indian cinema to reduce wasteful luxury production spending practices.
The actor stressed that worker safety and dignity must remain protected during budget corrections.
West Asia crisis prompted Kamal Haasan’s call for disciplined and sustainable filmmaking.
Kamal Haasan has urged the Indian film industry to reassess its rising production expenses amid growing economic pressure linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis. The actor and Rajya Sabha MP released a detailed public statement calling for stricter financial discipline in filmmaking while warning against what he described as “inflated entourage culture” and unnecessary luxury spending.
Referring to the wider impact of the conflict on fuel, energy and logistics, Kamal argued that cinema could no longer afford careless spending habits. He questioned the industry’s dependence on expensive foreign shoots and asked why every romantic film needed to unfold in European locations.
The actor further warned that the crisis could affect audience spending habits in the months ahead, making it necessary for the industry to act before the burden reaches workers and technicians.
Kamal Haasan calls for sustainable filmmaking practices
In his statement, Kamal stressed that cost-cutting measures should never affect workers’ wages, safety, accommodation, transport or humane working conditions. It was stated by the veteran actor that the people working behind the scenes must not be made to suffer for poor planning or excessive production habits.
Instead, he suggested reducing wasteful expenses, delayed schedules, oversized entourages and avoidable overseas travel where Indian alternatives already exist. He also proposed better energy conservation on film sets and more sustainable construction practices with reusable materials.
Kamal Haasan questions luxury culture in Indian cinema
One of the strongest moments in Kamal’s statement came when he questioned the obsession with filming abroad. It was asked by the actor, “Why must every love story bloom only in Paris, and every honeymoon end in Switzerland?”
He added that some of India’s greatest films were created with discipline and conviction rather than extravagance. Kamal also called for a larger industry discussion involving actors, producers, distributors, OTT platforms, exhibitors and unions to collectively address the financial pressures facing cinema.
The statement came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for reduced fuel consumption, lower unnecessary spending and limited foreign travel amid the worsening global situation.