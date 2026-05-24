Why Are Indian Cement Makers Targeting 7-8% Growth Despite West Asia Headwinds

Industry margins are expected to remain under pressure, especially in the first half of FY27. ICRA estimates operating profit per tonne will moderate by 6-11 percent to Rs 820-870 in FY27, compared to Rs 900-950 in FY26. India Ratings and Research noted that delivered coal prices increased in double digits in March 2026, with pet coke price increases being even sharper due to supply disruptions from the Middle East.