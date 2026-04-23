Cannes 2026 | 19 Must-See Films In The 79th Edition

Russian director Kantemir Balagov’s previous feature Beanpole (2019) won both the FIPRESCI and the award for Best Director in Un Certain Regard. His highly awaited latest, Butterfly Jam, brings a starry ensemble, led by Barry Keoghan, Monica Belluci, Harry Melling and Riley Keough. The film follows the 15-year-old Pyteh, an aspiring professional wrestler who helps out at the Circassian restaurant in New Jersey run by his father and his aunt. One of his dad’s misguided schemes blows up in his face and Pyteh will have to come to terms with the man his father truly is. Butterfly Jam is the opening film at Directors’ Fortnight.