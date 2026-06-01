New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: Gullak 5, Bandar, Made In India And More On The Way

The latest OTT releases this week arrive with enough variety to satisfy almost every mood. Spy dramas sit beside domestic comedies, true-crime stories meet family favourites and cinemas are preparing for a mix of romance, satire and spectacle. Whether your weekend watchlist leans towards Madhuri Dixit hiding a corpse, Ranveer Singh returning to action or Bobby Deol navigating emotional wreckage in theatres, the week ahead has more than a few surprises waiting.