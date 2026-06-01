New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: Gullak 5, Bandar, Made In India And More On The Way

14 major releases shape this week’s OTT and theatrical watchlist.
Latest OTT releases this week are thrillers, comedy and family dramas.
Bollywood releases in June 2026 include Bandar and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
The latest OTT releases this week arrive with enough variety to satisfy almost every mood. Spy dramas sit beside domestic comedies, true-crime stories meet family favourites and cinemas are preparing for a mix of romance, satire and spectacle. Whether your weekend watchlist leans towards Madhuri Dixit hiding a corpse, Ranveer Singh returning to action or Bobby Deol navigating emotional wreckage in theatres, the week ahead has more than a few surprises waiting.
Latest OTT Releases This Week:
1. Clarkson’s Farm Season 5
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: June 3
Jeremy Clarkson returns to Diddly Squat under circumstances far less amusing than usual. A serious health scare forces him off the field while Kaleb Cooper experiments with modern farming technology that threatens to create more chaos than convenience. The series still finds humour in agricultural disaster, though this season carries an unexpectedly vulnerable edge.
2. Made in India: A Titan Story
Where to Watch: Amazon MX Player
Release Date: June 3
Few Indian corporate stories carry the emotional and cultural weight of Titan. This period drama explores how an ambitious dream fought bureaucracy and scepticism to become a household name. With Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh leading the cast, the series promises both historical texture and human drama.
3. Michael Jackson: The Verdict
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 3
Rather than sensationalising headlines, this documentary revisits the 2005 courtroom proceedings through testimonies, reconstructions and archival material. By presenting voices from both sides, the series opens up difficult questions around fame, justice and media memory.
4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 4
Ranveer Singh returns to the world of undercover espionage as Hamza Ali Mazari, a man buried so deep inside Karachi’s criminal network that survival itself becomes uncertain. Backed by returning cast members and Aditya Dhar’s action-heavy storytelling, the sequel aims for scale and tension in equal measure.
5. Maa Behen
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 4
Imagine a conservative colony, unresolved family wounds and a dead body appearing at precisely the wrong moment. Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga lead this dark comedy about three women scrambling to control disaster while neighbours grow increasingly suspicious. The setup sounds absurd and that may well be its biggest strength.
6. The Witness
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 4
This drama revisits the Rachel Nickell case through grief rather than headlines. By focusing on André Hanscombe and his young son, the series shifts attention away from sensational crime storytelling and towards trauma, memory and the failures surrounding the investigation.
7. Brown
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: June 5
Karisma Kapoor returns with a role drenched in noir shadows and emotional damage. Set in Kolkata, Brown follows detective Rita Brown as she investigates a murder while wrestling with addiction and psychological fractures of her own. It looks atmospheric, unsettling and refreshingly messy.
8. Gullak Season 5
Where to Watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: June 5
The Mishras return with familiar warmth and newer anxieties. Wi-Fi may have entered the household but the emotional rhythms remain recognisable. Growing responsibilities and shifting family dynamics push the beloved series into slightly more reflective territory without abandoning its everyday charm.
9. The Pyramid Scheme
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: June 5
Set in Haridwar, this drama follows a young man lured into the seductive world of multi-level marketing. Beneath the promise of quick money lies a story about family strain and moral compromise.
New Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week:
10. Bandar
Release Date: June 5
Where to Watch: Theatres
Anurag Kashyap’s latest drama places Bobby Deol at the centre of personal collapse and uncomfortable reckoning. With Sanya Malhotra and Raj B Shetty alongside him, the film appears less interested in easy redemption and more in emotional confrontation.
11. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Release Date: June 5
Where to Watch: Theatres
David Dhawan returns to the territory he knows best: romance tangled with misunderstandings and family comedy. Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde front a film that seems determined to revive old-school Bollywood playfulness.
12. Scary Movie
Release Date: June 5
Where to Watch: Theatres
The horror parody franchise returns with its sights set on contemporary genre clichés and modern outrage culture. Expect irreverence, absurdity and jokes that may divide audiences as sharply as the films they spoof.
13. Power Ballad
Release Date: June 5
Where to Watch: Theatres
John Carney once again turns music into emotional storytelling. This musical comedy-drama explores fame, ownership and artistic longing, continuing the filmmaker’s long fascination with how songs shape identity and relationships.
14. He-Man and Masters of the Universe
Release Date: June 5
Where to Watch: Theatres
Fantasy spectacle arrives with swords, destiny and the eternal battle against Skeletor. By bringing Prince Adam back to Eternia, the film leans fully into nostalgia while introducing the franchise to younger audiences.