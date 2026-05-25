OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Spider-Noir, Rafa And The Great Grand Superhero Lead This Packed Watchlist

Directed by Manish Saini, The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman blends family drama with science fiction through the unlikely bond between a grandfather and his curious grandson. Starring Jackie Shroff, Shivansh Chorge and Prateik Babbar, the film follows a young boy whose world shifts after discovering that his grandfather may possess mysterious powers. Mixing wonder, disbelief and adventure, the story appears to lean into themes of imagination, generational connection and the possibility of extraordinary things hiding in ordinary lives.