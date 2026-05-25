OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Spider-Noir, Rafa And The Great Grand Superhero Lead This Packed Watchlist

11 major OTT and theatrical releases this week balance noir, mystery, drama and documentaries.
Spider-Noir and Rafa headline Netflix and Prime Video watchlists strongly.
Theatrical releases this week spotlight Shape of Momo and Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry.
OTT releases this week arrive with an unusually wide emotional and cinematic range. One moment, Nicolas Cage is wandering through a rain-soaked New York as a broken superhero detective. The next, Rafael Nadal revisits the burden of greatness. Alongside these digital releases, cinemas are welcoming intimate road dramas and festival-backed independent storytelling. Whether your watchlist leans towards mystery, documentaries, noir or friendship-led journeys, this week refuses to stay inside one genre.
The streaming calendar is particularly strong for viewers who enjoy darker tones and layered characters, while theatres offer quieter, more reflective stories.
New OTT Releases This Week:
1. Rafa
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 29
Rafael Nadal’s legacy is often measured through trophies and statistics, but Rafa looks beyond sporting mythology. The documentary explores the emotional exhaustion, discipline and physical sacrifice that shaped one of tennis’s greatest careers. Through personal archives and conversations with those closest to him, the series asks what greatness costs once the applause fades.
2. The Four Seasons Season 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 28
This returning comedy-drama continues following a tightly connected group of middle-aged friends whose seasonal holidays become windows into ageing, grief and reinvention. The humour lands gently, often emerging from uncomfortable truths and familiar emotional chaos rather than punchlines alone.
3. Dead Man’s Wire
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 28
Directed by Gus Van Sant, Dead Man’s Wire transforms a shocking hostage crisis into an unsettling study of humiliation and obsession. Bill Skarsgård plays a desperate man whose public breakdown becomes increasingly volatile, making this thriller feel disturbingly grounded despite its extraordinary premise.
4. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 27
Pip Fitz-Amobi returns, but the thrill of solving mysteries now carries emotional scars. This season deepens the psychological weight of amateur detective work as another disappearance forces Pip back into danger and moral uncertainty.
5. The Theory of Everything
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 30
Revisiting the life of physicist Stephen Hawking, this biographical drama balances scientific brilliance with emotional fragility. The story focuses not only on discovery and illness but also on love, partnership and resilience against impossible odds.
6. Spider-Noir
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: May 27
Nicolas Cage steps into a shadowy version of the Spider-Man universe in Spider-Noir. Set in 1930s New York, the series swaps comic-book brightness for cigarette smoke, corruption and emotional wreckage. Ben Reilly is no triumphant hero here but a weary investigator haunted by grief and dragged back towards a forgotten identity.
Theatrical Releases This Week Bring Indie Drama And Road Stories:
7. Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry
Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Release Date: May 29
Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, this road film places friendship and emotional searching at its centre. Two women travel towards Pondicherry carrying entirely different motivations, and somewhere between highways and conversations, the journey becomes about identity, memory and freedom. Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo headline a story that appears both intimate and restless.
8. The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman
Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Release Date: May 29
Directed by Manish Saini, The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman blends family drama with science fiction through the unlikely bond between a grandfather and his curious grandson. Starring Jackie Shroff, Shivansh Chorge and Prateik Babbar, the film follows a young boy whose world shifts after discovering that his grandfather may possess mysterious powers. Mixing wonder, disbelief and adventure, the story appears to lean into themes of imagination, generational connection and the possibility of extraordinary things hiding in ordinary lives.
9. Shape of Momo
Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Release Date: May 29
Tribeny Rai’s Nepali-language feature arrives with strong independent cinema credentials and backing from notable filmmakers. Rather than chasing spectacle, Shape of Momo leans into texture and human observation, carrying the quiet confidence often found in festival favourites.
10. Obsession
Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Release Date: May 29
This thriller explores romance through a darker lens, focusing on emotional tension and dangerous interpersonal dynamics.
11. The Breadwinner
Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Release Date: May 29
A lighter entry in the week’s theatrical slate, this family comedy balances warmth and humour while targeting audiences looking for accessible entertainment.