Cannes 2026|‘Elephants in the Fog’ Wins Un Certain Regard Jury Prize, Marks History For Nepal

Elephants in the Fog Cannes 2026 became Nepal’s first Cannes award-winning feature film.
Abinash Bikram Shah’s debut won the prestigious Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at Cannes.
The Nepali film spotlights transgender lives through emotionally layered and socially urgent storytelling.
Elephants in the Fog Cannes 2026 victory has marked a defining moment for Nepali cinema. Written and directed by Abinash Bikram Shah in his feature debut, the film won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first film from Nepal to receive a major award at the festival.
The achievement carries added significance as Elephants in the Fog was also the first Nepali film selected for the Un Certain Regard section, a category known for championing bold voices and emerging filmmakers beyond the Palme d'Or competition.
Elephants in the Fog and Nepal’s historic Cannes breakthrough
Set in Thori, a forest village in Nepal’s southern Terai region, the film follows the lives of transgender women navigating survival, belonging and identity on society’s margins.
At the centre of the story is Pirati, leader of a Kinnar community, who dreams of leaving with the man she loves. Her plans shift dramatically when one of her daughters disappears, forcing her to confront a painful choice between personal freedom and collective responsibility.
The film stars Pushpa Thing, Deepika Yadav, Jasmine Bishwakarma, Shanti Giri, Gauri Malla and Mahima Nawabag among others.
Abinash Bikram Shah’s Cannes journey and Un Certain Regard winners
During his acceptance speech, the significance of visibility through cinema was highlighted by Abinash Bikram Shah. It was said by the filmmaker that stories from marginalised communities had long remained unseen and that the recognition had helped bring them into public view.
Shah is already familiar with Cannes. His short film Lori previously received a Special Mention, becoming the first Nepali short to achieve that distinction.
The film was backed by producers from Nepal, France, Germany, Brazil and Norway, reflecting a strong international collaboration.
The top Un Certain Regard award this year went to Sandra Wollner’s Everytime, while Iron Boy secured the Special Jury Prize.