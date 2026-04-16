13 Indian Films That Dazzled Cannes Through The Ages

Cannes is the mecca of cinema. Amidst the high glamour unfurling on the Croisette, the film festival is where new auteurs are crowned and the year’s essential film catalogue drafted. Its standing ovations hold as much of a reputation as notorious walkouts and boos. Cannes also hosts the Marché du Film, one of the busiest film markets in the world. Across the 60s, 70s and 80s, Indian films consistently showed up in the main competition, a sizeable chunk of which is owed to Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen. As the 90s fizzled out and the new millennium marched, the country blanked out. However, there have always been remarkable selections in parallel sidebars, Un Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week.