Nepal’s Gen Z Revolution: Why Balen Shah Matters Beyond Borders

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of Nepal s newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives Dol Prasad Aryal (DP) at the Presidential office in Kathmandu, Nepal Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of Nepal s newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives Dol Prasad Aryal (DP) at the Presidential office in Kathmandu, Nepal Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency