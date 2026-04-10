Policing the Self: A Law That Subjects Transgender Identity to Certification and Surveillance

Who Owns Identity?: Himanshi, 20, lives at Garima Greh in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. She left her home in Agra at 18, when her family disapproved of her identity as a trans woman. She resumed her education after moving to Delhi. Having once aspired to secure a job, the new transgender law has left her disheartened Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Who Owns Identity?: Himanshi, 20, lives at Garima Greh in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. She left her home in Agra at 18, when her family disapproved of her identity as a trans woman. She resumed her education after moving to Delhi. Having once aspired to secure a job, the new transgender law has left her disheartened Photo: Suresh K. Pandey