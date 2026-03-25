Parliament Passes Amendment to Transgender Rights Act

A member of the LGBTQIA+ community holds a placard during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

A member of the LGBTQIA+ community holds a placard during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade