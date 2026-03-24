Transgender Bill Passed By Voice Vote In Lok Sabha

Summary of this article
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill concerning transgender rights through a voice vote.
The legislation seeks to strengthen protections, welfare measures and access to government services for transgender persons.
The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for consideration before becoming law.
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill related to transgender rights by a voice vote, marking a step towards strengthening legal protections and welfare measures for the transgender community.
The legislation aims to expand access to government schemes, improve safeguards against discrimination and enhance institutional support for transgender persons in areas such as education, healthcare and employment.
The bill was cleared amid discussions in the House on the need to ensure dignity, equal opportunity and social inclusion for transgender individuals. Members emphasised the importance of policy measures that address long-standing social and economic challenges faced by the community.
With its passage in the Lok Sabha, the bill will now move to the Rajya Sabha for consideration. Once approved by both Houses of Parliament and receiving presidential assent, it will become law