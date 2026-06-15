Indian Envoy Meets 20 Rescued Crew Members Of MT Jalveer

India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, on Monday met with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to the country.
The crew members of Guinea-Bissau-flagged MT Jalveer were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on June 11.
"Ambassador of India to Oman interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home," the Embassy of India in Oman said in a post on X.
The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident on 11 June 2026.
The Indian mission "remains committed to extending prompt assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home," the post read.
Crew members of a tanker carrying 20 Indians were evacuated on Thursday after the vessel came under attack off an Oman port.
This was the third instance of a merchant ship with Indian crew members coming under attack from the US military off the Oman coast in the last four days.
The US forces disabled a Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers on June 8. All crew members of the vessel, MT Marivex, were safely rescued.
On Wednesday, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.
On Thursday, India said that the three separate strikes on the Settebello, Marivex, and Jalveer "came from the US Navy".