Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

Women’s reservation is legally linked to Census and delimitation, making one dependent on the other
Delimitation allows seat expansion, avoiding the displacement of sitting MPs while enabling the quota
Together, they trigger a broader political shift, potentially reshaping state-wise representation in Parliament
Is women’s reservation finally here, or is it the price for a political redrawing of Parliament?
Three bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday: the Constitution (Amendment) Bill on women’s reservation, the Delimitation Bill, and a related Union Territories amendment bill. The introduction passed amid a fiery debate, with 251 members supporting it and 185 voting against. The government wants all three passed. The opposition said it will block at least two.
The opposition’s argument is that the 2023 law did not need to tie women’s reservation to delimitation. Reservation could have been implemented within the existing 543 seats, in existing constituencies, before the 2024 general elections. Instead, the government built a Census-and-delimitation condition into the law, and is now resolving that very constraint with legislation that carries within it a redesign of how Parliament is constituted.
Law pending implementation since 2023
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed unanimously in September 2023, promised 33 per cent of Lok Sabha and state assembly seats to women. It also specified that the quota would take effect only after the next Census and a delimitation exercise based on that Census. This was written into the Constitution through Article 334A.
The 2021 Census has still not taken place. Delayed by the pandemic, it remains incomplete. With no Census and no delimitation, women’s reservation, despite being constitutional law, had no start date. Some analysts said implementation could be delayed significantly.
Delimitation itself was already overdue. The Lok Sabha has had 543 seats since 1971, even as India’s population has more than doubled. A constitutional freeze imposed in 1976, and extended in 2001, had prevented seat readjustment until after the first Census after the freeze period ended. By tying women’s reservation to that same trigger, the 2023 law made both dependent on a Census that had not yet taken place.
What the 2026 bills actually do
The new constitutional amendment bill rewrites Article 81 to redefine “population” as that “ascertained at such census as Parliament may by law determine.” It also removes the requirement that delimitation be based on the first Census after the commencement of the 2023 Act. In effect, Parliament, not the Constitution alone, would decide which Census counts. The 2011 Census is being used as the reference point in the current proposal.
Once that change is made, delimitation can begin. Once delimitation is completed, Article 334A is satisfied. Reservation can then be activated before 2029.
The Delimitation Bill proposes a substantial increase in Lok Sabha seats, with reporting indicating a move toward a House of around 850 seats, though the final number would depend on the final legislative text.
If 33 per cent reservation is applied to the existing 543 seats, roughly 181 constituencies currently held by male MPs would have to be converted into women-only seats. According to analysts, no sitting MP accepts that voluntarily. The expansion absorbs the reservation into new seats, ensuring no existing constituency is directly displaced.
This is why seat expansion, delimitation, and women’s reservation move together. Remove one, and the framework does not hold.
The constitutional safeguard that changes
Until now, changes affecting delimitation timing and design required constitutional amendment, a safeguard intended to prevent political manipulation.
The 2026 framework alters that balance because by allowing Parliament to decide which Census to use through ordinary legislation, the timing and basis of future delimitation exercises can effectively be altered by a simple majority. That gives future ruling coalitions greater leverage over when and how delimitation is carried out.
The south’s objection
Southern states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — have controlled population growth over decades. Northern states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — have grown faster. Any seat allocation based primarily on population would therefore favour states with faster-growing populations.Under the proposed expansion using 2011 Census data, Uttar Pradesh could gain around 58 seats over its current 80.
Kerala would rise only marginally, from 20 to 23. Southern states’ share of Lok Sabha seats could fall from roughly 24 per cent to around 20 per cent, while five major northern states could increase their combined share from 37 per cent to 43 per cent.“Southern states that have taken population control seriously have historically found a way to be recognised at the Centre. All the major southern parties have embedded themselves into national governments and shared power,” says political analyst Manisha Priyam, pointing to the Telugu Desam Party, the AIADMK and DMK, the Janata Dal (Secular), and Kerala’s regional parties.
The question now being asked in southern capitals, she says, is this: are states being penalised for having done the right thing for fifty years?“That is where the opposition to delimitation comes from. It is not about the Women’s Reservation Bill. It never was.”
The one exception is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is part of the NDA and has not opposed the bills, a silence many see as reflecting coalition constraints rather than a different reading of the numbers. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has called for a statewide black flag protest, asking whether southern states are being made to pay the price for controlling population growth.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has written to the Prime Minister warning that southern states could see an erosion of their voice in Parliament, arguing that women’s reservation, delimitation, and seat expansion should not be treated as inseparable.
The opposition’s argument
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at an opposition meeting on April 15: “We are not against women’s reservation. We are definitely against the delimitation bill.”
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran called the framing a disguise. “The real dragon,” he said, “is delimitation.”
Senior CPI leader Annie Raja accuses the Centre of a “fascist hidden agenda. “We support the Women’s Reservation Act without any conditionalities. But in the name of women’s reservation, if the government wants to bring any anti-constitutional or federal agenda, then we are not in favour of it. We have seen how the boundaries of constituencies in J&K and Assam have been made. It is on a communal basis. This means the government has a fascist hidden agenda, and they want to use the Women’s Reservation Bill; they want to bring it. We are against it.”
Academic and author Radha Kumar raises a different question: why should women’s seats be additional seats? She asks whether male MPs supported the bill in 2023 only because they were assured their constituencies would not be reserved.
The vote it needs
Passing the constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses and ratification by at least half the states.The NDA, with 293 seats in the Lok Sabha, falls short of that threshold. The INDIA bloc, with 234 MPs, has said it will oppose the delimitation provisions.
The government will need opposition support, or defections, for the bill to pass. Had women’s reservation been moved separately within the existing 543-seat framework, as the opposition proposed in 2023, it would likely have passed without resistance. The government’s position is that women cannot wait indefinitely for a Census, and that the Delimitation Commission, not the bill alone, will determine the final distribution of seats.
Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan ahead of the session, described the move as one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century.