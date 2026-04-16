Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

Congress leader Alka Lamba, front centre, and others stage a protest demanding SC/ST reservation in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in New Delhi, Thursday. Photo: PTI

Congress leader Alka Lamba, front centre, and others stage a protest demanding SC/ST reservation in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in New Delhi, Thursday. Photo: PTI