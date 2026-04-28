BJP MLAs Protest in Delhi Assembly Over Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat

Summary of this article
BJP MLAs led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday staged a protest in Delhi Assembly premises over the defeat of Women Quota in Lok Sabha.
The protest came ahead of the special session of the Assembly to discuss the bill and the opposition to it by the Congress and other parties.
The Congress and other opposition parties, which had voted against the bill, alleged that the government's real agenda was to carry out delimitation before the caste census.
The Delhi Assembly premises became a sea of black armbands and sharp rhetoric on Tuesday morning as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a spirited protest against the recent defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. For the BJP MLAs and ministers present, the atmosphere wasn't just one of political friction, but of deep personal disappointment, framing the legislative loss as a direct "humiliation" of women across the nation.
The demonstration served as a sombre prelude to a special Assembly session called specifically to dissect the bill's failure. Chief Minister Gupta, speaking with visible frustration, noted that millions of women had pinned their hopes on the recent session to finally secure 33 percent representation in legislative bodies. By wearing black, the government sought to send a visual message: they believe a historic opportunity to empower half the population has been callously discarded.
"The country will not tolerate this," slogans rang out across the premises, as the Chief Minister accused the opposition of playing a "deeply disappointing role." In her address, she didn't mince words, alleging that the Congress and its allies had effectively betrayed the trust of women who have waited decades for a seat at the table. To formalize this indignation, the BJP government is set to move a censure motion later today, seeking to hold the opposition accountable for the bill’s demise.
The political divide, however, remains as sharp as ever. While the BJP views the vote as a betrayal of gender justice, the Congress and other opposition parties maintain that their "no" vote was a matter of principle over process. They argue that the government’s true motive is to push through delimitation before conducting a long-awaited caste census—a sequence they claim would undermine the very communities the bill aims to help.
The numbers from the Lok Sabha tell a story of a narrow yet decisive gap. Though 298 members stood in support of the Constitution amendment bill, the 230 votes against it ensured it fell short of the 352-vote threshold required for a two-thirds majority. As the Assembly session begins, the debate in Delhi reflects a larger national struggle: a consensus on the need for women's representation, stalled by a bitter, unresolved fight over how to get there.