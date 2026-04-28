BJP MLAs Protest in Delhi Assembly Over Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat

"The country will not tolerate this," slogans rang out across the premises, as the Chief Minister accused the opposition of playing a "deeply disappointing role." In her address, she didn't mince words, alleging that the Congress and its allies had effectively betrayed the trust of women who have waited decades for a seat at the table. To formalize this indignation, the BJP government is set to move a censure motion later today, seeking to hold the opposition accountable for the bill’s demise.