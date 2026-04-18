After the Defeat of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, BJP To Weaponise Women’s Quota Against the Opposition

 After failing to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, the BJP pivots from legislation to narrative—recasting defeat as a referendum on women’s representation.

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
Updated on:
Published at:
Vande Mataram, PM Modi Lok Sabha speech, Jawaharlal Nehru Vande Mataram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The government frames the defeat as the Opposition blocking women’s reservation, shifting the debate from constitutional complexity to moral optics.

  • The BJP seeks to consolidate women across caste and region through targeted messaging tied to welfare delivery and representation.

  • The setback is repositioned as a numbers problem, with the party asking voters for a stronger mandate to push the reform through in 2029 elections.

The BJP government’s delimitation push suffered a setback after the Lok Sabha defeated the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, forcing the Centre to shelve the accompanying Delimitation Bill. The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against—well short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority for a Constitutional amendment to pass the House.

A Setback, Not a Surprise

This was the first time in 12 years that a Constitutional amendment Bill introduced by the Modi government failed to clear the House. But in many ways, the government knew it was likely to be defeated. So why push it forward? Several BJP leaders suggested that the strategy was clear from the outset: frame the outcome as the Opposition blocking women’s reservation and weaponise it politically from the West Bengal elections to the crucial 2029 general elections.

The BJP is also likely to use this moment to seek a stronger mandate in the next general election. It can argue that the failure was one of arithmetic, not intent: that it fell short of the required two-thirds majority and that a larger mandate would allow it to deliver on the promise of women’s reservation.

Related Content
Congress leader Alka Lamba, front centre, and others stage a protest demanding SC/ST reservation in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in New Delhi. A special three-day sitting of Parliament is being held from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the Act, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, will be brought for implementation in 2029. - | Photo: PTI
131st Amendment Bill On Women’s Reservation Defeated In Lok Sabha
Opposition party MPs meeting - | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI; Representative image
Women’s Reservation Bill: Possible Scenarios as Tight Numbers Leave Modi Government with Limited Options
This procedural compression is itself a signal of intent. The Government clearly anticipates a tight legislative window and is structuring proceedings to prevent the two bills from becoming hostages to each other. - PTI; Representative image
Redrawing The Map: What The 131st Amendment Really Means For Indian Democracy?
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference alongwith other INDIA Bloc leaders, Congress leader KC Venugopal, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav, RSP MP NK Premachandran, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose after their meeting to discuss a united strategy regarding the Women s Reservation Bill and parliamentary seat expansion at Kharge s residence on April 15, 2026 in New Delhi, India. - Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Opposition Leaders, Women’s Groups Demand Immediate Reservation Without Delimitation
Related Content

From Legislative Defeat to Political Strategy

“We will use it as a stick to beat them with, starting with the West Bengal elections until the 2029 general elections,” a BJP MP said on the eve of the final voting in the Lok Sabha. It was therefore no surprise when the Union Home Minister framed it accordingly just minutes before the Bill went to vote.

Framing the “Wrath of Women” Narrative

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharpened the political pitch by casting women as a decisive electoral bloc capable of influencing outcomes across successive elections. He warned that Opposition parties would face the “wrath of women” not just in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, but “at every level, in every election, and at every place.” 

Shah’s intervention signals an effort to turn women’s reservation into a durable campaign axis, closely tied to the BJP’s governance record and Narendra Modi’s appeal among women voters. The underlying message is unambiguous: opposition to the Bill will be framed as opposition to women’s empowerment, as the BJP works to consolidate women into a cross-cutting constituency that transcends caste and regional divides.

Modi Sets the Tone

Before Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the tone by framing the Constitutional Amendment Bill as a vote on women’s reservation, even though the women’s reservation law had been passed in 2023.

“I urge and appeal to all political parties to reflect carefully and take a sensitive decision by voting in favour of women’s reservation. On behalf of our Nari Shakti, I also request all members not to do anything that may hurt the sentiments of women across India. Crores of women are watching us, our intent and our decisions,” he said in a post on X.

Messaging Machine Kicks In

Immediately after the defeat of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, messaging from the ruling party’s information machinery shifted into campaign mode, framing the Opposition as having “blocked” women’s representation.

According to several party IT cell workers, in the coming weeks one can expect a high-decibel narrative built around denial and betrayal. The party will frame the vote as the Opposition “snatching away” a guaranteed share for women in legislatures.

“Half the population of the country could not get their rights because the Congress and its allied parties did not want that. But the women power of the country will never forget this deception by the Congress,” the ruling party’s X handle, @BJP, posted minutes after the defeat of the proposal in the Lok Sabha.

“Only one bill was not passed in the House today… The dreams, hopes, and rights of half the country’s population have been trampled upon. Nari Shakti will surely hold them accountable,” the party’s handle posted, along with a cartoon of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempting to hoist a flag labelled women’s reservation, while Rahul Gandhi is shown pulling it down with a hook.

Amplification Across Ecosystem

Later in the night, almost every BJP-aligned commentator with a large following on social media, along with several YouTube influencers, echoed the same messaging line.

According to some BJP strategists, the ruling party is likely to deploy a segmented mobilisation strategy in the coming days. In the Hindi heartland and other battleground states, the messaging will be direct and emotive: we tried to reserve seats for your daughters; they blocked it.

Targeting Women as a Core Constituency

A key component of this mobilisation will be targeted outreach to women voters, a constituency the BJP has methodically cultivated over the past decade through welfare schemes and direct-benefit programmes. The defeat provides an opportunity to deepen that engagement. Expect calibrated messaging across rallies, party communications, and aligned media ecosystems that positions the BJP as the principal guarantor of women’s political empowerment, while portraying opponents as anti-women.

Among women beneficiaries of central schemes, outreach is likely to include door-to-door campaigns, SHG networks, and digital messaging that ties everyday gains (LPG, housing, cash transfers) to the promise of political voice.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: RCB Go Green In Saturday Double-Header; Black Market Ticket Scam Rocks Chinnaswamy

  2. ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims

  3. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  4. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  5. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  2. Women’s Reservation Bill: Possible Scenarios as Tight Numbers Leave Modi Government with Limited Options

  3. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. ‘Will Break India’: Mamata Says Women’s Quota Bill Masks BJP’s Delimitation Plan

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Pakistan Prepares Next US-Iran Talks Amid Ceasefire

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. India Slams Attacks on Commercial Shipping, Urges Restoration of Strait of Hormuz Trade

  4. Trump Claims Iran to Hand Over Enriched Uranium

  5. Hezbollah Warns Israel as Fragile Lebanon Truce Holds

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st ODI: Kiwis Gain 1-0 Advantage In Low Scoring Affair Against Bangla Tigers

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More