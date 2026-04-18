After the Defeat of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, BJP To Weaponise Women’s Quota Against the Opposition

Summary of this article
The government frames the defeat as the Opposition blocking women’s reservation, shifting the debate from constitutional complexity to moral optics.
The BJP seeks to consolidate women across caste and region through targeted messaging tied to welfare delivery and representation.
The setback is repositioned as a numbers problem, with the party asking voters for a stronger mandate to push the reform through in 2029 elections.
The BJP government’s delimitation push suffered a setback after the Lok Sabha defeated the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, forcing the Centre to shelve the accompanying Delimitation Bill. The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against—well short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority for a Constitutional amendment to pass the House.
A Setback, Not a Surprise
This was the first time in 12 years that a Constitutional amendment Bill introduced by the Modi government failed to clear the House. But in many ways, the government knew it was likely to be defeated. So why push it forward? Several BJP leaders suggested that the strategy was clear from the outset: frame the outcome as the Opposition blocking women’s reservation and weaponise it politically from the West Bengal elections to the crucial 2029 general elections.
The BJP is also likely to use this moment to seek a stronger mandate in the next general election. It can argue that the failure was one of arithmetic, not intent: that it fell short of the required two-thirds majority and that a larger mandate would allow it to deliver on the promise of women’s reservation.
From Legislative Defeat to Political Strategy
“We will use it as a stick to beat them with, starting with the West Bengal elections until the 2029 general elections,” a BJP MP said on the eve of the final voting in the Lok Sabha. It was therefore no surprise when the Union Home Minister framed it accordingly just minutes before the Bill went to vote.
Framing the “Wrath of Women” Narrative
Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharpened the political pitch by casting women as a decisive electoral bloc capable of influencing outcomes across successive elections. He warned that Opposition parties would face the “wrath of women” not just in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, but “at every level, in every election, and at every place.”
Shah’s intervention signals an effort to turn women’s reservation into a durable campaign axis, closely tied to the BJP’s governance record and Narendra Modi’s appeal among women voters. The underlying message is unambiguous: opposition to the Bill will be framed as opposition to women’s empowerment, as the BJP works to consolidate women into a cross-cutting constituency that transcends caste and regional divides.
Modi Sets the Tone
Before Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the tone by framing the Constitutional Amendment Bill as a vote on women’s reservation, even though the women’s reservation law had been passed in 2023.
“I urge and appeal to all political parties to reflect carefully and take a sensitive decision by voting in favour of women’s reservation. On behalf of our Nari Shakti, I also request all members not to do anything that may hurt the sentiments of women across India. Crores of women are watching us, our intent and our decisions,” he said in a post on X.
Messaging Machine Kicks In
Immediately after the defeat of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, messaging from the ruling party’s information machinery shifted into campaign mode, framing the Opposition as having “blocked” women’s representation.
According to several party IT cell workers, in the coming weeks one can expect a high-decibel narrative built around denial and betrayal. The party will frame the vote as the Opposition “snatching away” a guaranteed share for women in legislatures.
“Half the population of the country could not get their rights because the Congress and its allied parties did not want that. But the women power of the country will never forget this deception by the Congress,” the ruling party’s X handle, @BJP, posted minutes after the defeat of the proposal in the Lok Sabha.
“Only one bill was not passed in the House today… The dreams, hopes, and rights of half the country’s population have been trampled upon. Nari Shakti will surely hold them accountable,” the party’s handle posted, along with a cartoon of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempting to hoist a flag labelled women’s reservation, while Rahul Gandhi is shown pulling it down with a hook.
Amplification Across Ecosystem
Later in the night, almost every BJP-aligned commentator with a large following on social media, along with several YouTube influencers, echoed the same messaging line.
According to some BJP strategists, the ruling party is likely to deploy a segmented mobilisation strategy in the coming days. In the Hindi heartland and other battleground states, the messaging will be direct and emotive: we tried to reserve seats for your daughters; they blocked it.
Targeting Women as a Core Constituency
A key component of this mobilisation will be targeted outreach to women voters, a constituency the BJP has methodically cultivated over the past decade through welfare schemes and direct-benefit programmes. The defeat provides an opportunity to deepen that engagement. Expect calibrated messaging across rallies, party communications, and aligned media ecosystems that positions the BJP as the principal guarantor of women’s political empowerment, while portraying opponents as anti-women.
Among women beneficiaries of central schemes, outreach is likely to include door-to-door campaigns, SHG networks, and digital messaging that ties everyday gains (LPG, housing, cash transfers) to the promise of political voice.