Modi Says Opposition Will ‘Pay Price’ Over Quota Bill

Narendra Modi urges ministers to expose Opposition’s “anti-women” stance

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Modi Says Opposition Will ‘Pay Price’ Over Quota Bill
Modi Says Opposition Will ‘Pay Price’ Over Quota Bill Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Modi said parties opposing early implementation of women’s reservation will “have to pay a price.”

  • He asked ministers to take the message to grassroots and highlight the Opposition’s “anti-women” mindset.

  • The Constitution amendment bill failed to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress and other parties will have to pay a price for not supporting the bill for the early implementation of the women's reservation and asked Union ministers to expose the opposition's "anti-women" mindset before the people, according to sources.

The prime minister reiterated his government's support and dedication to implementing the women's reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections during a Cabinet meeting.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister also emphasised that the opposition will pay a price for not supporting the early implementation of the women's quota.

According to PTI, Prime Minister Modi is understood to have told his cabinet colleagues to take the message to the grassroots and every village and expose the opposition's "anti-women" mindset.

According to PTI sources, Modi instructed the ministers to post criticism of the opposition's stance on social media.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha failed to secure a two-thirds majority for the Constitution amendment bill that would have implemented the women's reservation law.

The prime minister is also learnt to have said that after such a stand on the floor of Lok Sabha, the opposition parties are now trying to find ways to justify it and cover up their action.

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The sources added that several ministers spoke during the discussion in the cabinet meeting on the opposition's stand.

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