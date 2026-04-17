Women’s Reservation Bill: Possible Scenarios as Tight Numbers Leave Modi Government with Limited Options

Summary of this article
NDA falls 67 short of the special majority needed in Lok Sabha, making passage uncertain without Opposition support or large abstentions.
Opposition bloc, if united, has enough strength to block the Constitution amendment despite BJP being the single largest party.
Government faces limited options: risk a vote, amend to address concerns, or send the Bill to a parliamentary committee to buy time.
The Modi government’s push to operationalize the women’s reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies has run into a familiar obstacle: arithmetic. With the NDA falling well short of the numbers required to pass a Constitution amendment in the Lok Sabha, the legislation now hinges on persuasion, concessions, or delay.
The majority hurdle
Constitution amendment Bills require a special majority in both Houses—two-thirds of members present and voting, and not less than half of the total strength of the House.
In the Lok Sabha, with an effective strength of 540, the two-thirds mark rises to 360 if all members are present. The NDA’s tally of 293 leaves it 67 short. Even factoring in abstentions, the gap is too wide to be bridged without significant cross-party support.
The voting at the time of introduction offered an early indicator. Of the 436 MPs present, 251 voted in favour and 185 against, numbers that fall well below the constitutional threshold required for passage.
A consolidated Opposition
The BJP, with 240 MPs, remains dominant within the NDA, but the broader Opposition, if it votes as a bloc, has the capacity to stall the Bill.
Parties expected to oppose include the Congress, SP, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), Left parties, RJD, AAP, JMM, IUML, AIMIM and several smaller regional outfits, taking the tally to roughly 234 MPs. The margin is not overwhelming, but it is sufficient to deny the government the special majority it needs.
Crucially, a small group of fence-sitters—including the YSRCP, SAD, ZPM, and Independents—could tilt the balance if the contest tightens.
Limited pathways
The government’s options are constrained. It can proceed with a vote and risk legislative defeat, an outcome with clear political costs. Alternatively, it may attempt to soften resistance by addressing concerns, particularly from southern states wary of the implications of delimitation linked to the Bill.
A third route, often used in politically sensitive reforms, is to defer confrontation by sending the legislation to a parliamentary committee, buying time while projecting openness to consultation.
For now, NDA allies such as the TDP, JD(U), and Shiv Sena are expected to remain aligned with the government despite some unease. But alliance cohesion alone will not be enough; the numbers demand outreach beyond the coalition.