Women’s Reservation Bill: Possible Scenarios as Tight Numbers Leave Modi Government with Limited Options

Numbers crunch the NDA’s push as constitutional thresholds put women’s quota Bill in doubt

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
Updated on:
Published at:
womens reservation bill, delimitation bill, opposition parties
Opposition party MPs meeting | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • NDA falls 67 short of the special majority needed in Lok Sabha, making passage uncertain without Opposition support or large abstentions.

  • Opposition bloc, if united, has enough strength to block the Constitution amendment despite BJP being the single largest party.

  • Government faces limited options: risk a vote, amend to address concerns, or send the Bill to a parliamentary committee to buy time.

The Modi government’s push to operationalize the women’s reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies has run into a familiar obstacle: arithmetic. With the NDA falling well short of the numbers required to pass a Constitution amendment in the Lok Sabha, the legislation now hinges on persuasion, concessions, or delay.

The majority hurdle

Constitution amendment Bills require a special majority in both Houses—two-thirds of members present and voting, and not less than half of the total strength of the House.

In the Lok Sabha, with an effective strength of 540, the two-thirds mark rises to 360 if all members are present. The NDA’s tally of 293 leaves it 67 short. Even factoring in abstentions, the gap is too wide to be bridged without significant cross-party support.

The voting at the time of introduction offered an early indicator. Of the 436 MPs present, 251 voted in favour and 185 against, numbers that fall well below the constitutional threshold required for passage.

Related Content
Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari  - All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba (C) along with SC ST members during their protest demanding SC ST reservation in Women reservation bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday.
Women’s Reservation Act Comes Into Force As Parliament Debates 2029 Rollout
This procedural compression is itself a signal of intent. The Government clearly anticipates a tight legislative window and is structuring proceedings to prevent the two bills from becoming hostages to each other. - PTI; Representative image
Redrawing The Map: What The 131st Amendment Really Means For Indian Democracy?
Congress leader Alka Lamba, front centre, and others stage a protest demanding SC/ST reservation in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in New Delhi, Thursday. - PTI
Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?
The 131st Amendment would raise the Lok Sabha’s strength to a maximum of 850 seats — 815 from the states and 35 from the Union Territories from the current 543. - PTI
Delimitation, Women’s Quota: How Three Bills Could Redraw India’s Political Map
Related Content

A consolidated Opposition

The BJP, with 240 MPs, remains dominant within the NDA, but the broader Opposition, if it votes as a bloc, has the capacity to stall the Bill.

Parties expected to oppose include the Congress, SP, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), Left parties, RJD, AAP, JMM, IUML, AIMIM and several smaller regional outfits, taking the tally to roughly 234 MPs. The margin is not overwhelming, but it is sufficient to deny the government the special majority it needs.

Crucially, a small group of fence-sitters—including the YSRCP, SAD, ZPM, and Independents—could tilt the balance if the contest tightens.

Limited pathways

The government’s options are constrained. It can proceed with a vote and risk legislative defeat, an outcome with clear political costs. Alternatively, it may attempt to soften resistance by addressing concerns, particularly from southern states wary of the implications of delimitation linked to the Bill.

A third route, often used in politically sensitive reforms, is to defer confrontation by sending the legislation to a parliamentary committee, buying time while projecting openness to consultation.

For now, NDA allies such as the TDP, JD(U), and Shiv Sena are expected to remain aligned with the government despite some unease. But alliance cohesion alone will not be enough; the numbers demand outreach beyond the coalition.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Muhammad Abbas Departs By Getting Caught Behind | NZ 185/5 (40)

  2. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  3. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

  4. Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

  5. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Star Australia Bowler Cleared By CA To Bowl For SRH In IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

  3. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  4. Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

  5. Delimitation, Women’s Quota: How Three Bills Could Redraw India’s Political Map

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. South African Opposition Leader Julius Malema Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Gun Charges

  3. US Announces Israel-Lebanon 10-Day Ceasefire After First Talks In 34 Years

  4. Algorithms At War: Why The World Needs Rules Before AI Writes The Next Battlefield

  5. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Muhammad Abbas Departs By Getting Caught Behind | NZ 185/5 (40)

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More