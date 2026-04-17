PM Modi Makes Heartfelt 'Conscience' Plea for Women’s Quota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to all Lok Sabha members to vote in favour of the women's reservation bill and not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of the country's 'Nari Shakti'.

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PM Modis appeal to Lok Sabha members
PM Modi urges Lok Sabha members to vote in favour of women's reservation bill Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • PM Modi asked Lok Sabha members to start looking at the women's quota bill through the lens of their own lives.

  • Modi invoked the spirit of Nari Shakti, he framed the vote as a long-overdue rightful due for half of India's population.

  • Modi’s final words were a challenge to "create history together."

 A shift in tone within the Lok Sabha took over everyone's attention. Moving away from the usual dry legislative jargon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a move that felt less like a political directive and more like a personal plea. Addressing the House just hours before the high-stakes vote to grant 33 percent reservation for women, he asked the members to stop looking at the bill as a political chess piece and start seeing it through the lens of their own lives.

"Listen to your conscience," the Prime Minister urged, his words carrying the weight of the four decades of "quota politics" that have stalled this issue. In a deeply human appeal, he asked the MPs to think of the women in their own homes—their mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives—before casting their ballots. By invoking the spirit of Nari Shakti, he framed the vote not just as a victory for a party, but as a long-overdue rightful due for half of India's population.

However, the vision of an empowered female electorate comes with significant structural baggage. The House is also navigating the Delimitation Bill, which proposes a massive expansion of the Lok Sabha to 816 members. While the government presents this as the only viable path to implementation, the atmosphere remains thick with tension.

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As the sun sets on the capital, the question isn't just whether the numbers will add up, but whether the House can find the consensus the Prime Minister called for. Modi’s final words were a challenge to "create history together." In a building often defined by its divisions, today’s vote is a test of whether a shared sense of duty toward the women of India can finally outweigh the political friction that has defined this debate for a generation.

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