PM Modi Makes Heartfelt 'Conscience' Plea for Women’s Quota

"Listen to your conscience," the Prime Minister urged, his words carrying the weight of the four decades of "quota politics" that have stalled this issue. In a deeply human appeal, he asked the MPs to think of the women in their own homes—their mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives—before casting their ballots. By invoking the spirit of Nari Shakti, he framed the vote not just as a victory for a party, but as a long-overdue rightful due for half of India's population.