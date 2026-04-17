PM Modi Urges Lok Sabha To Unite Behind Amendments To Women’s Reservation Act

Calling the legislation a “historic step towards Nari Shakti,” the Prime Minister described the amendments as essential to translate the spirit of the 2023 Act into reality. He reminded the House that the original law reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, but its full implementation hinges on the upcoming delimitation process. The amendments, he said, aim to remove procedural bottlenecks, ensure smooth rotation of reserved constituencies, and safeguard the interests of women from every region and community.