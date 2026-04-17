PM Modi Urges Lok Sabha To Unite Behind Amendments To Women’s Reservation Act

Summary of this article
PM Narendra Modi has directly appealed to all Lok Sabha members, across party lines, to vote in favour of the amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act.
The amendments seek to remove implementation hurdles, ensure fair rotation of reserved seats, and make the 33% women’s quota fully effective after delimitation.
Modi described the move as a “national duty” to strengthen inclusive democracy and empower women in India’s highest legislative bodies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to every Member of Parliament to rise above party lines and vote in favour of the proposed amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act.
Calling the legislation a “historic step towards Nari Shakti,” the Prime Minister described the amendments as essential to translate the spirit of the 2023 Act into reality. He reminded the House that the original law reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, but its full implementation hinges on the upcoming delimitation process. The amendments, he said, aim to remove procedural bottlenecks, ensure smooth rotation of reserved constituencies, and safeguard the interests of women from every region and community.
“Today we have the opportunity to write a new chapter in India’s democratic journey,” Modi said. “This is not about numbers or politics — it is about giving our mothers, sisters and daughters their rightful place at the heart of decision-making.” He appealed to opposition parties to join the government in passing the amendments with overwhelming consensus, terming it a “national duty” rather than a partisan issue.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s broader commitment to women’s empowerment through schemes like Lakhpati Didi, free education for girls, and safety initiatives, stating that political reservation is the logical next milestone.
The House is expected to take up the amendments in the coming days, with the government expressing confidence that the legislation will receive near-unanimous support.