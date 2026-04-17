PM Modi Urges Lok Sabha To Unite Behind Amendments To Women’s Reservation Act

Calling the legislation a “historic step towards Nari Shakti,” the Prime Minister described the amendments as essential to translate the spirit of the 2023 Act into reality.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi has directly appealed to all Lok Sabha members, across party lines, to vote in favour of the amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act.

  • The amendments seek to remove implementation hurdles, ensure fair rotation of reserved seats, and make the 33% women’s quota fully effective after delimitation.

  • Modi described the move as a “national duty” to strengthen inclusive democracy and empower women in India’s highest legislative bodies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to every Member of Parliament to rise above party lines and vote in favour of the proposed amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act.

Calling the legislation a “historic step towards Nari Shakti,” the Prime Minister described the amendments as essential to translate the spirit of the 2023 Act into reality. He reminded the House that the original law reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, but its full implementation hinges on the upcoming delimitation process. The amendments, he said, aim to remove procedural bottlenecks, ensure smooth rotation of reserved constituencies, and safeguard the interests of women from every region and community.

“Today we have the opportunity to write a new chapter in India’s democratic journey,” Modi said. “This is not about numbers or politics — it is about giving our mothers, sisters and daughters their rightful place at the heart of decision-making.” He appealed to opposition parties to join the government in passing the amendments with overwhelming consensus, terming it a “national duty” rather than a partisan issue.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s broader commitment to women’s empowerment through schemes like Lakhpati Didi, free education for girls, and safety initiatives, stating that political reservation is the logical next milestone.

Related Content
PM Modi urges Lok Sabha members to vote in favour of women's reservation bill - PTI
PM Modi Makes Heartfelt 'Conscience' Plea for Women’s Quota
PM Modi Pushes Women’s Quota Before 2029 - Representative Image
Special Parliament Session From April 16 To Fast-Track Women’s Reservation For 2029 Polls: PM Modi
Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’ - Representative Image
Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’
Congress Slams Narendra Modi Over Lok Sabha Expansion Plan, Calls It ‘Weapon of Mass Distraction’ - Representative Image
Congress Slams Narendra Modi Over Lok Sabha Expansion Plan, Calls It ‘Weapon of Mass Distraction’
Related Content

The House is expected to take up the amendments in the coming days, with the government expressing confidence that the legislation will receive near-unanimous support.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Litton-Hassan Keep Chase On Track | BAN - 106/2 (20.4)

  2. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  3. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  4. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

  5. Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  3. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

  4. Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

  5. Redrawing The Map: What The 131st Amendment Really Means For Indian Democracy?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

  2. Italian Journalist Fined For Mocking PM Meloni's Height: 'You're Only 4 Feet, Can't Even See You’

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Outlook Explainer: How Recent Israeli Actions Are Fuelling Fears Of A ‘Greater Israel’ Project

  5. Algorithms At War: Why The World Needs Rules Before AI Writes The Next Battlefield

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Litton-Hassan Keep Chase On Track | BAN - 106/2 (20.4)

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More