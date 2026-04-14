Special Parliament Session From April 16 To Fast-Track Women’s Reservation For 2029 Polls: PM Modi

In a letter to the women of the country, Modi also said that with women excelling in several fields, it is only fitting that there is an increase in the participation of women in legislative bodies.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
PM Modi Pushes Women’s Quota Before 2029
PM Modi Pushes Women’s Quota Before 2029 Photo: Representative Image
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indian democracy will be become stronger and vibrant if elections to Lok Sabha and various assemblies in 2029 are held with the women's reservation fully in place.

In a letter to the women of the country, Modi also said that with women excelling in several fields, it is only fitting that there is an increase in the participation of women in legislative bodies.

He said the amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' should be passed in the three-day special sittings of Parliament, beginning April 16, and any further delay will be unfortunate and a gross injustice to the women of India.

"Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women's reservation fully in place," he said in the letter posted on his personal handle of X.

The prime minister said the daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs.

"When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger," he said.

"I seek your blessings and the blessings of crores of women across the length and breadth of India for the upcoming Parliament sitting and for the passage of the constitutional amendment. I urge you all to write to your local MPs and encourage them as they participate in this historic Parliament sitting," Modi said.

Related Content
Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Kerala, in New Delhi. - | Photo: AICC via PTI
Congress Issues Whip for Special Parliament Sitting on Women’s Reservation Bill Amendment
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge | - PTI
Kharge Flags Delimitation Concerns, Seeks All-Party Meet On Women’s Quota
Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’ - Representative Image
Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’
Congress Slams Narendra Modi Over Lok Sabha Expansion Plan, Calls It ‘Weapon of Mass Distraction’ - Representative Image
Congress Slams Narendra Modi Over Lok Sabha Expansion Plan, Calls It ‘Weapon of Mass Distraction’
Related Content

In September 2023, Parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, marking a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.

The Act provided for the reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies.

The amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, when passed, will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.

The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023.

Under the current law, the reservation for women would not have become enforceable before 2034, as it was tied to the completion of the delimitation exercise post 2027 Census.

To implement it from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, changes were needed in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam; hence, the government is holding special sitting to pass the amendments to the law.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 22 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  2. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Chennai For Today's Match

  3. IPL Dispatch: Tim David Pays Price For Ball Mischief; Praful Hinge Basks In Power Of Manifestation

  4. SRH Vs RR: Praful Hinge Creates Record, Becomes First Bowler In IPL History To Scalp 3 Wickets In Opening Over

  5. Who Is Sakib Hussain? Debutant Who Took Four-Wicket Haul In SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 13, 2026

  2. Vijay cancels multiple Tamil Nadu poll rallies as TVK faces pressure in final campaign stretch

  3. Workers Protest Outside Factory In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, Demand Wage Hike

  4. Heatwaves Likely In Several States Including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha In Days To Come

  5. Three Nigerians Booked For Participating In Trinamool Congress Election Rally In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

  2. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  3. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

  4. Pope Vows To ‘Speak Out Loud’ Against War After Unprecedented Trump Attack

  5. Canada to End ‘70 Cents to US’ Defence Spending Model: Carney

Latest Stories

  1. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  2. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  3. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  4. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships

  5. Rahul Gandhi Returns to Bengal Campaign Trail as Congress Eyes Revival

  6. Iran Must Make Next Move After Talks: Vance

  7. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 Sees Dip, Yet Nears Massive Milestone

  8. Canada Special Elections: Carney Secures Majority for Liberals