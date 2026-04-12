Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’

Remarks come ahead of a three-day special sitting of Parliament to discuss women’s reservation implementation and proposed delimitation.

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Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi
Derek O’Brien Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah Over Special Parliament Session, Calls It ‘Political Theatre’ Photo: Representative Image
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Trinamool Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, accusing them of "mocking Parliament" and indulging in political theatrics ahead of the upcoming elections.

His remarks come against the backdrop of a special three-day sitting of Parliament scheduled from April 16 to 18, during which the government is expected to take up legislation related to the implementation of women's reservation in legislatures, and also delimitation to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha to enforce the quota.

"Amit and Narendra, this is not the Gujarat Gymkhana Club. Stop mocking Parliament and the people of our nation," O'Brien said in a statement.

"Stop the drama and stunts before Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections. Your intentions are devious," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrote to floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, urging them to support the amendments to the women's reservation law during the special three-day session of Parliament.

"...the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place," the Prime Minister said in his letter.

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The Union Cabinet has cleared draft bills to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed changes include increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats, with 273 seats reserved for women.

The legislative package is expected to include a Constitution amendment bill to modify provisions of the Act, alongside amendments to the Delimitation Act to enable redrawing of constituencies in line with the expanded House strength.

Another bill is also likely to extend the implementation of the reservation framework to Union Territories with legislatures, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

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