Fuel Prices to Be Reviewed Based on Crude Oil Supply, Says Suresh Gopi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi said fuel prices will be reviewed depending on crude oil supply availability.
He said Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri would take a call on the matter.
Fuel prices have risen in recent weeks following disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Sunday said fuel prices would be reviewed based on the availability of crude oil supplies.
Replying to reporters' questions on a possible revision in fuel prices, Gopi said the situation would be assessed based on crude oil supplies.
“Let us see the supply of crude oil. We have the minister concerned, Hardeep Singh Puri. Let it come,” he said.
He also asked reporters whether they had the role of a supervisory ministry.
The increase followed disruptions in crude oil and natural gas supplies linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia