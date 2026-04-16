No Religion-Based Quotas: Amit Shah Sets the Line in Lok Sabha

True to his combative style, the Home Minister didn't miss a chance to spar with the opposition over the mechanics of the count. Responding to the Samajwadi Party’s demands, he pointed out that the current stage involves households, which don't carry a caste identity. In a final, witty jab, Shah remarked that while the government opposes religion-based quotas, it has no interest in micromanaging political strategy: "If the Samajwadi Party gives all its tickets to Muslim women, we have no objections at all".