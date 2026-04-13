V.D. Satheesan’s Demand for Immediate Release of Kerala Poll Data

Senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan has written to the EC urging it to immediately publish detailed polling data related to Kerala Assembly elections held on April 9.

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Vidya Ramamurthy
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Outlook News Desk
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Local Body Polls
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan, centre, with party leaders during a programme organised to celebrate party's success in the recently held Kerala local body elections, in Kochi, Photo: A .S SATHEESH KOCHI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • V.D. Satheesan requests Election Commission to release Kerala Assembly Elections' data.

  • The delay in publishing these official figures hinders the ability of stakeholders to conduct proper analysis.

  • The prompt disclosure of such data is a matter of transparency and public trust as emphasized by Satheesan.

  • A state-wide voter turnout of 78.03% across 140 constituencies featuring 883 candidates as per current data.

  • The Congress leadership continues to push for digital accountability as the wait for results continue.

Senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan has formally requested the Election Commission to immediately release detailed, constituency-wise data for the Kerala Assembly elections which were held on April 9. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner dated April 12, Satheesan pointed out that authenticated figures remain missing from the Commission's website three days after the polls concluded.

The Opposition Leader specifically highlighted the lack of verified information regarding vote percentages and postal ballot statistics. According to Satheesan, the prompt release of such information was crucial to ensuring transparency, enabling public scrutiny, and maintaining trust in the electoral process.

He emphasized that the prompt disclosure of such data is a matter of transparency and public trust. He noted that timely access to verified information is essential for all participants, including political representatives and the general public, to ensure the integrity of the democratic exercise is maintained.

Current data on the Election Commission website indicates a state-wide voter turnout of 78.03% across 140 constituencies featuring 883 candidates. As the state waits for the official results to be declared on May 4, the Congress leadership continues to push for digital accountability to bridge the information gap left in the wake of the polling day.

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