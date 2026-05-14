Against All Odds: V. D. Satheesan, The Leader Who Recast The Congress In Kerala

Kerala legislative assembly LoP V D Satheesan with Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph, Kerala AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, party General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress senior leader Ramesh Chennithala speak to the media as they leave from the party President Mallikarjun Kharge s residence after the Kerala Congress meeting, in New Delhi Photo: IMAGO

Kerala legislative assembly LoP V D Satheesan with Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph, Kerala AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, party General Secretary K C Venugopal and Congress senior leader Ramesh Chennithala speak to the media as they leave from the party President Mallikarjun Kharge s residence after the Kerala Congress meeting, in New Delhi Photo: IMAGO