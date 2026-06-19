From White Paper To Budget: Has The UDF Changed Kerala's Economic Direction?

However, after a budget speech that stretched for nearly two hours, the immediate response from the opposition was largely predictable. Leaders of the Left opposition dismissed the proposals as overly ambitious and detached from fiscal realities, characterising the budget as a "dream document" rather than a practical roadmap. They also accused the government of opening the door to privatisation under the guise of financial reform and questioned whether the promises made could be implemented given the state's strained finances. The debate that has followed is therefore not merely about allocations and announcements, but about whether the new government can reconcile its reformist ambitions with Kerala's deep-rooted structural and fiscal challenges.