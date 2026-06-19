Kerala Budget Announces ‘Land Reforms 2.0’ for Comprehensive Review Of Land Laws and Statutes

Presenting the Kerala Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal announced a major new initiative called ‘Land Reforms 2.0’, aimed at reviewing and updating the state’s existing land laws and statutes to meet contemporary needs.

The ambitious ‘Land Reforms 2.0’ programme will involve a thorough review of all major land-related legislations, including the Kerala Land Reforms Act, 1963, and subsequent amendments. The government intends to amend outdated provisions, simplify procedures, and introduce new mechanisms to resolve long-pending land disputes, digitise land records, and promote planned development while safeguarding the interests of small farmers and marginalised communities.

Key objectives of the initiative include:

Modernising land records through comprehensive digitisation and integration with Aadhaar and other databases.

Reviewing ceiling laws and tenancy regulations in light of current agricultural and urban development requirements.

Streamlining processes for land acquisition, conversion, and mutation to reduce litigation and bureaucratic delays.

Addressing issues related to fragmentation of land holdings and promoting viable farming models.

The Finance Minister emphasised that the exercise will be carried out through a high-level expert committee that will consult all stakeholders, including farmers’ organisations, legal experts, and local self-government bodies. The committee is expected to submit its recommendations within six months.

Opposition parties have welcomed the broad idea of land reforms but expressed concerns over possible attempts to dilute pro-farmer provisions in the name of development. They have demanded that any changes should be brought only after wide public consultation.

The announcement comes amid growing pressure on land resources in Kerala due to urbanisation, infrastructure projects, and climate change impacts. The government believes ‘Land Reforms 2.0’ will help unlock the economic potential of land while ensuring social justice and environmental sustainability.

This is being seen as one of the major policy highlights of the Kerala Budget, with the government allocating funds for the constitution of the review committee and initial digitisation drives.