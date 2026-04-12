Bengal Elections: The Math Of SIR Against The Might Of Machinery

A Wave of Deletions: Voters deleted from the rolls showing their documents at Daulatpur grampanchayat, Milangarh, Malda in West Bengal | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee

A Wave of Deletions: Voters deleted from the rolls showing their documents at Daulatpur grampanchayat, Milangarh, Malda in West Bengal | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee