Assembly Elections 2026:  Female Voter Count Drops by Almost 60 Lakh In A Year After SIR In Bengal

The ratio which stood at 969 women for every 1,000 men has dropped to 964, a 14-year low in the state. The state, which has recorded a steady rise in the number of female voters as compared to male voters over the last decade and a half, has made the surging electoral force crucial in determining the turn of politics in the state. The consistent increase of female voters in the state was also reflected in the voters’ list published by the ECI in January which showed a sharp reduction in difference between male and female voters, with the latter increasing by almost 2 lakhs since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.