West Bengal Assembly Dissolved, Mamata Banerjee’s Tenure As CM Comes To An End

Summary of this article
The West Bengal Assembly was dissolved with effect from May 7 following completion of its term
The dissolution formally ended Mamata Banerjee’s tenure as chief minister after the TMC’s electoral defeat
The Bharatiya Janata Party won 207 seats, ending the All India Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state
Governor R. N. Ravi has dissolved the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7 after completion of its term, according to an official notification.
Following Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress's third straight term in power in the state, the current assembly was established in May 2021.
After the recent two-phase elections, the dissolution signifies the official end of the outgoing assembly's term and effectively ends Mamata Banerjee's reign.
The notification was issued by the Department of Parliamentary Affairs.
Mamata Banerjee's term as chief minister was essentially terminated with the dissolution of the parliament and the state government.
Banerjee, however, has defied convention by refusing to step down following the BJP's victory over her party, the TMC, in the assembly elections, claiming that the poll was conducted unfairly.
Banerjee has maintained that she and her party were defeated through "manipulation".
Article 174 of the Constitution empowers the Governor to summon the assembly under specific provisions. It controls state legislatures' sessions, prorogation, and dissolution.
The TMC's unbroken 15-year rule in the state came to an end as the BJP gained 207 seats to gain more than a two-thirds majority in the 294-member West Bengal parliament.
There were only 80 seats left for the Mamata Banerjee-led party.