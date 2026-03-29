The Perpetual Warrior: Didi In Her Favourite Shoes

The math, however, is also changing. Thanks to the SIR. The process turned out to be full of flaws resulting in wide-ranging errors. Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, retired Calcutta High Court justice Sahidullah Munshi, university professors, Kargil war veterans and dozens of ECI-appointed booth level officers—all sorts of people found their names in the list of ‘deleted’ or ‘under adjudication’. In many cases, it turns out to be the fault of the ECI-employed artificial intelligence technologies. As a result, lakhs of voters had to run from one office to another, standing in long queues, resembling COVID-19 pandemic-like harassment. This has simultaneously added uncertainty to the electoral equations by altering the composition of the electorate in many seats.